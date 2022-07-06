Best Detox Tea Reviewed

Detox teas are the new hot thing right now. From celebrities to regular people, everyone wants to try them and enjoy the benefits of a tea detox.

Although there are many teas, the best ones are backed by science, years of testing, and good reviews.

Our bodies store toxins from the environment, the food we eat, and even the air. Those toxins can make us sick over time if our body doesn’t get rid of them. By doing a tea detox once in a while, you can help your body naturally detoxify all toxins so that you can start feeling and looking better.

Detox teas support immunity, lower inflammation and toxicity, and can help with weight loss and overall cleansing. Because we know how challenging it can be to find the best detox tea out of all, we ranked the best ones available on the market as of 2022.

The Best Detox Teas in 2022

Here is our list of the best detoxifying teas:

Tea Burn

All Day Slimming Tea

Organifi Gold

Sleep Slim Tea

PT Trim Fat Burn

Eat Stop Eat Fasting Tea

Gluconite

Flat Belly Tea

Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Tea

Cinderella Solution

Tone Your Tummy Tea Recipes

Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy

Eat Sleep Burn Tea Recipes

Herbaly Ginger Tea

Everlong Detox Tea

Fit Tea 14 Day Herbal Tea

SkinnyFit Detox Tea

Yogi Detox Tea

Zero Tea 14-Day Detox Tea

Total Tea Detox Energy Tea

BaeBody Detox Tea

Tea Burn

We’re starting the list strong with Tea Burn, one of the best-known and trustworthy detox teas sold online today. Tea Burn contains a patent-pending, safe, and natural formula that provides several noticeable benefits, including a full body detox.

According to the manufacturer, if you drink this tea daily, you will boost your metabolism, melt fat away from problematic areas such as the belly, feel more energized during the day, curb your appetite, and improve your health, among other benefits.

Tea Burn is also an easy-to-use product. You need to mix one satchel of Tea Burn with your tea or water each morning, then enjoy your beverage as usual. If you want to enjoy the benefits of Tea Burn detox tea without giving up your favorite morning cup of tea, know that you can also mix Tea Burn with your coffee. Priced at $49, this product could be exactly what you’re looking for.

All Day Slimming Tea

All Day Slimming Tea from All Slimming Herbs is another well-known detox tea designed for weight loss. The product is newly launched but has received good reviews from people accusing digestion problems and better issues. This product has variations, The Morning Tea and The Evening Tea. The two teas provide all-day support for toxicity, inflammation, and detoxification.

According to their official website, you can help your body in multiple ways by drinking teas daily. It will boost your metabolism, elevate your energy levels, help with digestion, and reduce cravings, among other benefits. You can also enjoy a speedier detoxification process and better sleep, from which you can see life-changing effects.

Like all other detox teas, All Day Slimming Tea is made with all-natural ingredients such as oolong tea, orange peel, ginseng, garcinia cambogia, mint, licorice, peppermint, senna, fennel, and other proven ingredients.

Organifi Gold

Organifi Gold is a trendy and beloved detoxification supplement based on turmeric, cinnamon, and many other complementary ingredients. Their blend and formula can support your body’s natural detoxification.

Taking Organifi Gold daily can help promote restful sleep at night, nourish your body, and support relaxation to wake up feeling refreshed and energized. Organifi is one of the best-known nutritional supplement brands available online today.

The key ingredients in Organifi Gold that make it so powerful and effective include turmeric, lemon balm, reishi mushroom, turkey tail, and ginger. With a unique combination of mushroom extracts and turmeric, Organifi Gold provides the right mix of proven ingredients to provide its targeted benefits. It can be mixed with any beverage, including tea or juices.

Sleep Slim Tea

Sleep Slim Tea, the detox tea from PureLife Organics, is a product meant to help you release toxins overnight while you sleep. Since it’s marketed as an “extra strength deep sleep recovery,” it’s no wonder that they claim to help you lose weight, get better sleep, burn fat, and increase energy levels, among other relevant benefits.

Sleep Slim Tea includes magnolia bark extract, magnesium, calcium, and turmeric ingredients. It also contains adaptogens like ashwagandha that can help your body respond to physical and mental stressors.

The manufacturer of Sleep Slim Tea recommends mixing the tea with their unique “Eat Sleep Burn” system for maximum weight loss results if you want that. Using the entire system, you can activate intense fat burning results overnight, reset your circadian rhythm, and enjoy powerful weight loss effects, all for just $59.95.

PT Trim Fat Burn

PT Trim Fat Burn is a unique detox tea for a couple of reasons. First, it’s one of the few detox teas on our list with a purple color, and second, the detox tea is designed to trim and burn fat from your belly by “lowering your set point.” It is a genuine multipurpose product that claims to deliver much more than expected.

According to the makers of PT Trim Fat Burn, the detox tea helps you to lose approximately 20, 40, even 60 or more pounds. This makes it one of the most potent detox teas on our list for weight loss.

PT Trim Fat Burn contains a rare type of purple tea combined with four detoxifying ingredients found only in Kenya. Together, these ingredients flood your body with antioxidants to help you achieve substantial weight loss and lower inflammation throughout your body. On top of that, all purchases come bundled with several bonus guides to help you achieve your fitness and wellness goals.

Eat Stop Eat Fasting Tea

Eat Stop Eat Fasting Tea is a detox tea created by Brad Pilon, a well-known former supplement industry insider. He managed to use his former industry’s secrets against them to create a revolutionary product. As a self-described “nutrition gee,” he blew the whistle on several industry practices with his 2007 book called Eat Stop Eat.

His book sold over 250,000 copies, and you can now complement the effects of that weight loss program by drinking the Eat Stop Eat Fasting Tea. According to the official website, the Eat Stop Eat Fasting Tea will literally “kill off fat cells,” a benefit we don’t see advertised with other detox teas. The company also claims that the tea will accelerate weight loss, reduce inflammation, help your joints feel better, and give you a smoother complexion.

Each pack of Eat Stop Eat Fasting Tea is priced at $57. Each serving of 5g contains a blend of blueberry, acai berry, garcinia cambogia, maqui berry, green tea, and other fruit and tea powders that will help you with weight loss, detox, and wellness. Eat Stop Eat Fasting Tea is the right choice if you want a high-powered detox tea made with all-natural ingredients that have been proven to work.

Gluconite

The Gluconite formula has been specially designed to support your slow metabolism and improve sleep. The product is explicitly marketed to people with diabetes who want help managing their blood sugar levels, among other essential benefits.

According to the manufacturer, Gluconite has the only formula that supports healthy blood sugar levels as you sleep and without any other supplements or changes. By taking one scoop of Gluconite nightly, you can support healthy blood sugar levels.

If you’re taking a detox tea to target symptoms of diabetes, then Gluconite could be the right choice for you, even if you do not have diabetes. However, it’s not technically tea. Gluconite functions like other nighttime beverages or herbal teas. It can be mixed with any kind of liquid. Priced at $69 per pack and containing a blend of ingredients that support good quality sleep and blood sugar levels, Gluconite may be the right choice for you.

Flat Belly Tea

Flat Belly Tea is the second detox tea we mention on this list created by PureLife Organics. It’s made using natural ingredients to boost your metabolism, making it easier to lose weight and release toxins from your body each day.

It’s a well-known fact that your metabolism dictates how your body converts food into energy. If you have a fast and robust metabolism, your body burns more calories at rest than someone with a slow metabolism, giving you a hidden weight loss advantage. A fast metabolism will help you lose weight without too much effort or dieting.

Flat Belly Tea aims to help you achieve your fitness goals by using only natural ingredients that have been proven to support and boost metabolism. According to PureLife Organics, one patient “accidentally melted 84 lbs of fat” while taking Flat-Belly Tea consistently. If we believed that claim, it would be the most potent weight loss formula on our list.

Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Tea

Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Tea is a moringa oleifera based tea packed with many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support various health and wellness goals.

We liked Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Tea because it is a caffeine-free tea. Many other detox teas contain at least trace amounts of caffeine, which could make you feel jittery or anxious and disrupt the effects of detox tea. By taking Simple Life Nutrition’s Moringa Tea, you get a caffeine-free blend made with proven ingredients sourced from natural and trustworthy sources.

Priced at just $12.99 per bag, Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Tea is one of the best-value options on our list so far. This detox tea doesn’t compromise on quality, and it provides many of the same proven ingredients found in other detox teas on our list, so we decided to include it in the first place.

The Top Detox Tea Guides of 2022

You’d think that it’s easy to make detox tea at home. You can find many popular detox tea ingredients at local grocery stores, then blend them to create a good detox tea. As complicated as it might sound, there are other ways to detox your body. Our team scratched the internet to find the best guides, books, and recipes. Here are some of the best guides, recipe books, and tools for making good detox tea at home that we found effective and trustworthy.

Cinderella Solution

Cinderella Solution is the first weight loss guide we found, and it can be purchased exclusively online. According to their official website, over 16,000 women who have bought Cinderella Solution have collectively lost 100,000lbs in the last 11 months alone.

Carly Donovan, the creator of the Cinderella Solution guide, created this product out of need. She wanted an easy, proven, and effective way to lose weight rapidly. Carly’s search led her to “stumble upon this weight loss doubling ritual,” triggering a fat-burning effect that kept her body in weight loss mode 22 hours a day.

When you buy Cinderella Solution, you get a collection of books, guides, and tools you can use to lose weight, just like Carly Donovan did the first time. You also get a quick start guide, a complete instruction manual, and a full walkthrough on how to enjoy rapid, safe, and rewarding weight loss for women, all for just $37.

Tone Your Tummy Tea Recipes

Tone Your Tummy is another well-known fitness and exercise program available online. It involves taking a special tea to lose weight. Created by a man named Todd, who spent 20 years in a SWAT unit and served in the Special Services Unit of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Tone Your Tummy Tea Recipes guide is ideal for those who seek a high-powered detox tea that can support weight loss as well.

Tone Your Tummy Tea Recipes source their tea from far away, like Nepal. The teas use natural herbs and other unique ingredients to help you rapidly lose weight, build strength, and achieve your health and fitness goals more effectively.

If you like detoxifying your body with the help of eastern medicine or traditional Chinese medicine, then Tone Your Tummy Tea Recipes may be the ideal book you need in your life. For only $37, you get a collection of proven tea recipes that are proven to help you lose weight using only natural ingredients.

Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy

Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy is a guide specially marketed to people with diabetes who want to balance blood sugar levels. By taking this specific Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy nightly, people with diabetes can lower blood sugar levels overnight, making it easier to control symptoms of diabetes in the morning.

It’s a well-known fact that there’s no known cure for diabetes. However, there are ways to manage the condition and live a long and happy life. Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy doesn’t just claim to manage your type 2 diabetes; it claims to “reverse type 2 diabetes while you sleep.” According to the official website, some people with diabetes became symptom-free after implementing the tea into their nightly routine. Even doctors have confirmed that patients who used these recipes are now “free of diabetes,”

Whether you’re trying to lose weight, reverse diabetes, or manage blood sugar, Deep Sleep Diabetes Remedy can be the right choice for those with diabetes seeking to live a healthier life, even with diabetes.

Eat Sleep Burn Tea Recipes

Eat Sleep Burn Tea Recipes is the last guide on our list. It consists of a collection of detoxification teas that can help you lose weight, burn belly fat, and enjoy other powerful benefits. According to the official website, most users have lost anywhere from 40 to 75lbs while following the recipes in Eat Sleep Burn Tea Recipes. Some of them describe their weight loss journey as a miracle.

Eat Sleep Burn Tea Recipes advocates the same Eat Sleep Burn system as Sleep Slim Tea above because the recipe book is made by the same team that made Sleep Slim Tea.

In Eat Sleep Burn Tea Recipes, you’ll learn more than just tea recipes. You’ll also discover a secret formula that will help you melt away stubborn body fat, get better sleep, feel more energized, and reset your circadian rhythm, among other essential tips.

The Best Detox Teas on Amazon

We applied the same ranking factors to some of the best-selling detox teas we found on Amazon. Here are the ones that made it to our list.

Herbaly Ginger Tea

Herbaly Ginger Tea is part of the popular Herbaly Wellness Collection. It’s a USDA Organic certified detox tea with a delicious and refreshing flavor that you will love. Some say that you can almost feel the detoxifying effect on your body as you drink the tea.

By drinking a cup of Herbaly Ginger Tea daily, you can enjoy a soothing calmness, support healthy blood sugar levels, and allow your body to be filled with antioxidants and enhance physical and cognitive energy. The formula of this detox tea is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making it one of the cleanest teas on our list.

Priced at $32 for a pack of 70 tea bags, Herbaly Ginger Tea provides better value than you might think. Given all the benefits, the ingredients, the certifications, and the pack, it’s an excellent offer.

Everlong Detox Tea

Everlong Detox Tea comes in a two-pack of morning and night teas to support detoxification non-stop throughout the day. The Detox Tea Morning Boost starts your day by boosting your energy levels and metabolism, while the Detox Tea Night Cleanse cleanses your body while activating your immune system. The synergy of these two teas will help your body get rid of all the toxins and make you healthier.

We loved this tea because both types of Everlong Detox Tea are surprisingly tasty. The formulas are based on herbal ingredients specially chosen for their ability to act together in a complementary way. Drinking Everlong Detox Tea daily can support immune function, weight loss, cleansing, and overall detoxification, among other benefits.

Each package of Everlong Detox Tea contains 28 servings of each tea or enough for a one-month cleanse, and it costs $32.98. By drinking the tea daily, you can cleanse harmful toxins from your body in just one month to feel and look better.

Fit Tea 14 Day Herbal Tea

We have the 14 Day Herbal Tea from Fit Tea, a prevalent weight loss, cleansing, and appetite control tea designed as part of a two-week cleanse to enhance immunity and a healthier body.

If you’re sick of feeling bloated, tired, and blocked up, then The Fit Tea 14 Day Herbal Tea might be the right product. It is specifically designed to solve these problems due to the handpicked antioxidant-rich ingredients to cleanse and remove toxins from your body and reduce bloating.

We also like Fit Tea 14 Day Herbal Tea because it has a nice flavor. Each cup of this tea has a mild honey lemon flavor, and it’s not as overpowering as other detox tea flavors. Fit Tea 14 Day Herbal Tea contains only natural ingredients, including organic green tea, pomegranate, ginger, garcinia cambogia, and other elements. This detox tea can work wonders for you with a blend of proven ingredients in a tasty-looking package. Priced at $24.95, this two-week cleanse can be a good deal if you have bloating problems.

SkinnyFit Detox Tea

SkinnyFit Detox Tea is another popular detox tea that uses only natural ingredients in its formula to support the cleansing process. It does not contain laxatives and fiber sources, unlike other detox teas. By drinking SkinnyFit Detox Tea, you fill your body with a natural blend of ingredients to support a healthy weight loss process, reduce bloating, and boost natural energy levels, among other benefits.

Priced at $70 for 28 servings, SkinnyFit Detox Tea is ideal for those willing to pay a premium price for high-quality ingredients and a good formula. You can also help your body fight toxins, reduce stress, and support the immune system by drinking tea daily.

While other detox teas only contain a handful of ingredients, SkinnyFit Detox Tea contains a blend of matcha, yerba mate, sencha, oolong, goji berries, milk thistle, ginseng, lemongrass, nettle leaf, and other ingredients.

Yogi Detox Tea

Yogi Detox Tea is one of the most popular and well-known detox teas on Amazon and in stores. This tea is made with a healthy cleansing formula, various flavors, and ayurvedic ingredients. Priced at $25 for six boxes with 16 pouches apiece, Yogi Detox Tea is also a good value option for those who want maximum detoxification without paying a premium.

A big perk of Yogi Detox Tea is its caffeine-free tea. We also liked that it’s made of traditional Ayurvedic herbs that help support digestion and circulation. With no artificial flavors or sweeteners, Yogi Detox Tea contains many of the same natural benefits as other detox teas listed here, but for a fraction of the price.

Each box of Yogi Detox Tea has a blend of Ayurvedic warming spices like black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, clove, and licorice. It gives the tea a unique flavor that many people like while gently cleansing your body and supporting detoxification. Each type of Yogi Tea is specially designed to help you with a specific problem such as throat pain, weight loss, detox, or sleep issues.

Zero Tea 14-Day Detox Tea

Zero Tea, 14-Day Detox Tea, is meant to help you kickstart your weight loss journey or fat burning routine. Zero Tea 14-Day Detox Tea helps your body charge your metabolism and supports proper digestion to lose weight by burning more fat.

According to the manufacturer, the ingredients in this unique blend of ingredients will stimulate your body’s natural ability to process excess fats, promote blood circulation, and provide essential antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals for your body to function correctly.

We’ve noticed that most customers agree that Zero Tea 14-Day Detox Tea works as advertised. However, some people complained about the tea for giving them side effects such as too much gas or bloating. If your body is not used to the fiber and other Zero Tea 14-Day Detox Tea ingredients, you may want a different product. The price is also unbeatable; for only $14.97, you can boost your metabolism and detox your body with a two-week intense cleanse.

Total Tea Detox Energy Tea

With an all-natural blend of proven herbs, Total Tea Detox Energy Tea aims to increase your energy levels and help you focus more while working as a coffee substitute. If you don’t like coffee but want to stay awake and focused, this tea might be for you.

Total Tea Detox Energy Tea lives up to its name by detoxifying your body and boosting energy levels simultaneously. Many people experience significantly higher energy after detoxifying and cleansing their bodies due to the buildup of toxins in their bodies.

The tea should be consumed two times per day, in the morning and at night, so there are two types of tea bags in the pack. Combining the two detox teas can keep your body in detoxification and fat-burning mode 24 hours every day for an intense cleanse.

BaeBody Detox Tea

The final product on our list is BaeBody Detox Tea, a 14-day detox program mainly based on green tea extract and ginger root. You get 14 tea bags in each bag that will last you for a two-week cleanse. You can help your body support the natural detoxification processes by taking it daily.

Each pouch of BaeBody Detox Tea has a lemon and honey flavor. The tea bags also include hyaluronic acid, retinol, argan oil, vitamin C, collagen, tea tree oil, and other ingredients we don’t typically see in detox teas for added benefits.

By taking BaeBody Detox Tea daily, you can cleanse and purify your body while boosting metabolism, suppressing appetite, increasing energy levels, lowering inflammation, and improving skin. We liked that the formula is made in the United States and built to complement a healthy detoxification routine for only $14.95 per bag.

How We Ranked These Detoxifying Teas

Every detox tea claims that it will cleanse your body using natural ingredients and proven formulas. Our team tried to dig below the surface to uncover the truth about detox teas and their myths. We separated the best and worst detox teas using the following ranking factors:

Science-Backed Ingredients

Some of the best detox teas contain science-backed ingredients and formulas that have been tested for efficiency because, for these companies, detoxification isn’t just a buzzword. For them, it’s something that can be measured via weight loss, inflammation, immunity biomarkers, and more. Good detox teas must contain science-backed ingredients that have passed double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials before making bold marketing claims and sitting on the shelves.

Proven Detoxification Benefits

For most detox teas out there, “detoxification” simply means making you poop more often. Like those on this list, good detox tea, the fiber content, the number of natural laxatives, and other ingredients are mixed in a formula that helps you release waste from your body and naturally detox your system. We preferred detox teas with proven detoxification benefits that don’t just focus on helping you poop.

Taste, Flavor, and Texture

From our experience, some detox teas are downright unpleasant and nasty, while others taste surprisingly good. We taste-tested each detox tea whenever possible so we could appropriately rank them. We also considered reviews in our rankings, as taste usually varies among individuals. The better the taste, flavor, and texture a tea had, the higher we ranked it.

Advertised Benefits

We all know that marketing boosts sales, but some detox teas go over the line with their advertised benefits and claims. Some claim to help you lose 10lbs overnight without dieting or exercising, which is surreal. We all want a fast and easy solution for our weight loss journey and detoxification goals, but we must consider science and facts. However, we were wary of manufacturers that advertised shortcuts, instant weight loss, or zero effort solutions for this list because they are simply trying to scam people.

Price & Value

Some detox teas can be quite expensive, while others are unreasonably cheap. Some teas contain similar ingredients to a basic tea but are priced at 10x the rate. For this list, we preferred detox teas that offered a good blend of price and value because we believe that if you’re paying a premium price for your detox tea or looking for a budget option, you shouldn’t have to compromise on quality or ingredients.

Customer Reviews

We tested each detox tea whenever possible because we wanted to be fully transparent. However, we also considered customer testimonials and reviews in our rankings because our small team can be biased and that bodies work differently. A detox tea that works well for you may not work for somebody else, so we tried to be open about it.

Organic Ingredients & Certifications

We know that a lot of people want organic products or organic ingredients. Some of the best detox teas contain organic ingredients, including those on our list. Organic ingredients are always essential because they help limit the number of pesticides and toxins entering your body. However, organic ingredients are extra crucial for detox teas because you’re trying to detoxify your body, not add more toxins and pesticides, so we prefer teas with organic ingredients.

Artificial Colors or Flavors

For similar reasons, we avoided detox teas with artificial colors and flavors. When removing toxins from your body, you need to consider artificial colors and flavors.

Formulated by Doctors or Experts

Most detox tea companies do not have a medical advisory board running or supervising them. The ones that have an extra layer of legitimacy over the competition are the ones that also advertise that. Doctors, certified nutritionists, and other health experts can recommend the best ingredients and formulas for detox teas based on their experience and deep knowledge. Because we believe in science, the more healthcare expertise supporting a detox tea, the higher we ranked it.

Manufacturer Transparency, Location, and Reputation

Some detox tea companies had produced high-quality detox teas long before they were prevalent. Other companies have launched to capitalize on the detox tea boom in recent years. We considered manufacturer reputation, transparency, location, and other similar factors in our rankings. We were wary of manufacturers that did not disclose ingredient sources, manufacturing location, or additional information about making the product.

Who Should Use Detox Tea?

Detox tea can help anyone lose excess weight and toxins, lower inflammation, and enjoy other benefits. Our bodies are bombarded with toxins daily, so detox teas help defend our bodies from this constant onslaught. Not everyone can benefit from detox tea. Some of the people who could benefit from detox tea include:

Someone trying to kickstart a healthy routine

Anyone preparing to lose some weight, burn fat, or get healthier

Someone who has recently felt sluggish, unmotivated, tired, or sleepy

Anyone who is exposed to significant levels of toxins in their food, water, or environment

Anyone who “just feels off.”

Those searching for natural ways to support health and wellness without side effects and without taking pills or prescription drugs

Top 10 Benefits of Detox Teas

Teas and detox teas, in general, offer a wide range of benefits. From weight loss to energy to detoxification, detox teas can support multiple health benefits that you may not be aware of. These are the top benefits of detox teas that we think you need to know:

Weight Loss

The most popular benefit of detox teas is their ability to help with weight loss. Many detox teas available on the market contain fiber and natural laxatives that physically push waste out of your body, releasing toxins and buildup. Whether you’re looking for short-term or long-term weight loss benefits, if you choose a good detox tea, any of the ones listed on this list, you can be sure that it will help you lose weight.

Digestive Difficulties

If you’ve struggled with digestion issues recently, you know how uncomfortable it can be. Your digestive tract could be inflamed, backed up, or imbalanced due to your lifestyle, diet, or ongoing stress. Detox teas are meant to cleanse your digestive tract from all the bad bacteria and buildup so that you won’t feel bloated, constipated, or gassy.

Better Sleep

Our gut and brain are connected in multiple ways. Many people experience the best sleep when they pay attention to their diet and lifestyle and periodically detox their bodies. Good nighttime detox teas contain ingredients to help you fall asleep and stay asleep to enjoy quality rest. By detoxifying the body constantly, you ensure that your body runs smoothly, sleeps throughout the night, and wakes refreshed each morning.

Boost Cognition and Alertness

If you didn’t know this, detox teas don’t just remove toxins from your body; they also remove toxins from your brain. These toxins can disrupt essential signals that are sent to your brain. As you detox your body from all these nasty toxins, you feel sharper and more alert each day.

Raise Energy Levels

If you feel sluggish or unmotivated for no good reason, a detox can be a good idea. Good detox tea can significantly boost your energy levels throughout the day, helping you stay physically and mentally active without the need for caffeine or other little helpers.

Boost Metabolism

Your metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories throughout the day. People with a more robust or faster metabolism burn more calories than people with a slower metabolism. It’s like a hidden weight loss advantage. Studies show that many of the ingredients in detox teas, including green tea, black tea, and caffeine, can significantly affect metabolism.

Support Immunity

It’s a well-known fact that a sound immune system is crucial to overall health. When your body is inflamed and filled with toxins, it gets more and more difficult for your immune system to function efficiently and protect you from harmful viruses. A good detox tea strengthens your immune system by freeing up your digestive tract, kidneys, liver, and other crucial components. This way, they can properly function and keep you healthy every day.

Detoxify the Liver

Although the liver is responsible for detoxifying your body, a little help can’t hurt. Good detox tea can help release toxins from your liver that can build up for stress, lifestyle, diet, or environment.

Support Anti-Aging Effects

When your body is filled with high levels of toxicity and inflammation, you look old and tired. Good detox tea will help you release all toxins from your body, which could help turn back the clock so you can feel and look younger. Many people drink detox teas daily for their anti-aging benefits.

Most Popular Detox Tea Ingredients

Detox teas can contain various ingredients to support different health and wellness goals. Here are some of the most popular ingredients in detox tea and the categories they fit:

Cleansing Herbs and Plants

Dandelion leaf

Dandelion root extract

Bitter melon fruit extract

Senna

Ginger root powder

Chamomile flower

Fennel seed

Hibiscus flower

Rhubarb

Diuretics

Eucalyptus leaf extract

Stinging nettle extract

Parsley extract

Natural Laxatives

Senna leaf or pod

Cascara bark powder

Psyllium

Rhubarb root powder

Fennel extract

Detox Tea Benefits: What Does Science Say?

“Detox” is a buzzword thrown around by many industries, not just detox teas. Although it might have lost its meaning for some, the science is there to back it up when it comes to teas. Your body detoxifies itself constantly with the help of the liver and kidneys. They help remove toxins from the foods and beverages you drink every day. Your lungs also remove toxins from the air we breathe because our environment is highly polluted. This means that bodies have evolved to eliminate toxins safely and efficiently, so why are we drinking detox teas?

Good detox tea can give your body the boost it needs. Some detox teas are made with a blend of herbs and plant extracts, natural laxatives, natural fiber sources, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients that are proven to support your body’s biological cleaning processes.

Most detox teas available on the market contain senna, a popular natural laxative backed by centuries of use and excellent results. Researchers in Germany found that senna was a perfect laxative for relieving constipation. They were able to observe superior effectiveness within the senna group. Researchers also praised senna for having zero to no side effects.

In a separate study, researchers upgraded these findings even further. They compared senna to a medical-grade laxative given to patients before a colonoscopy and found that senna had similar effects to the medical-grade laxative, with fewer side effects.

Green tea is another most popular and proven detox tea ingredient found in many detox teas. Researchers found that green tea could have powerful weight loss benefits because it acts as an appetite suppressant. Green tea is also well known for boosting metabolism and increasing energy levels. Green tea is rich in catechins and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), making it ideal for lowering inflammation and boosting metabolism.

Other detox teas use black tea as a base instead of green tea. However, some of them use a combination of both green and black teas. Studies found that green and black tea have similar effects, which means that this unique blend could increase fat burning.

Recently we’ve seen a surge in the number of detox teas containing garcinia cambogia, the pumpkin-like fruit from Southeast Asia that has been prized for helping with weight loss, detoxification, and appetite suppression. Although few large-scale studies have proven garcinia cambogia can lead to significant weight loss benefits, it remains a prevalent weight loss and detox aid.

Dandelion root extract is also a key ingredient in many detox tea formulas. Researchers in Korea found that dandelion root extract could protect your liver from extensive damage and toxin buildup. They gave dandelion root extract to rats and then exposed them to toxic compounds. The rats who took dandelion root extract had more negligible liver damage than rats in the control group.

Some detox teas contain ginger as a flavoring agent and its health benefits. Researchers found that ginger could reduce the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They believe this effect is linked to ginger’s ability to reduce inflammation and regulate insulin levels. Similarly, researchers gave ginger or a placebo to patients with liver damage over 12 weeks, then measured each group for health effects. They found the ginger supplement group significantly improved the health of their liver over 12 weeks.

Nettle extract is another popular ingredient found in detox teas for multiple reasons. Researchers found that nettle has anti-inflammatory properties while having limited to zero side effects. Researchers even suggested that nettle extract could be superior to traditional tinctures for treating inflammatory disorders. We know that inflammation is a crucial biomarker of disease, and many people with high levels of inflammation also have high levels of toxicity in their bodies. When you target inflammation, you target toxicity.

Caffeine is also a popular ingredient found in detox teas. Some detox teas contain caffeine, while others do not. Caffeine could enhance the cleansing properties of many detox teas. Researchers found that a daily dose of caffeine intake was linked with weight loss, BMI reductions, and overall body fat losses, among other benefits.

Other popular detox tea ingredients include fenugreek, a popular weight loss aid and an essential ingredient that can help block fat absorption. Matcha works provide similar inflammation and weight loss benefits to green tea; and cinnamon, which boosts metabolism while targeting inflammation, among other benefits.

To sum it up, science and studies tell us that certain ingredients in detox tea can support the body’s ability to detoxify itself. Taking detox tea daily can help your body lose weight, release toxins from your liver, relieve lower inflammation, and enjoy other benefits.

Detox Tea Side Effects

Most healthy adults experience no side effects from drinking detox tea daily. Since we are all different and can react to other ingredients, some people might feel some mild digestive discomfort as their body gets accustomed to the formula. Most people should be able to enjoy the benefits of detox tea without any uncomfortable side effects. However, some people experience the following side effects from drinking detox tea:

Diarrhea

Digestive discomfort

Bloating

Gas

Frequent bowel movements

Thirst

Dosage

Although most detox teas are not harmful, it’s still important to remember that dosage is essential, even when talking about teas. Detox tea dosages vary widely due to the formula, ingredients, and manufacturer. Some detox teas come in the form of a scoop, while others come in a single-serve pouch; there is no standard packaging. After our research and thorough testing, we recommend following your manufacturer’s detox tea dosage to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Often, detox teas contain different ingredients and concentrations, including caffeine or natural laxatives. We believe that it’s essential to follow your detox tea recommended dosage instructions to ensure maximum safety and efficacy for all of these reasons.

FAQs About Detox Tea

We know that people might have many questions about detox teas, how they work, etc. To bust the myths and answer all questions you might have, we decided to answer some of the most commonly asked questions.

Q: Why do I need a detox tea if my body naturally detoxes itself?

A: Although a healthy body cleanses itself in multiple ways, with the help of the kidneys and liver, a good detox tea will support and enhance these organs, making them more efficient at doing their job. Many detox teas are made with antioxidants, vitamins, and natural extracts to lower inflammation and help your liver and kidneys function more efficiently.

Q: Do detox teas work?

A: A good detox tea bought from a reputable manufacturer should work as advertised to help support your health, the detox process, and your wellness goals. Good detox teas can also support inflammation, kidney health, and liver function by using natural ingredients and proven formulas.

Q: How do detox teas work?

A: Most detox teas contain a blend of natural fiber, herbs, natural extracts, and laxatives. Fiber pushes waste out of your body by forming a gel in your intestinal tract, while the laxatives encourage your body to release more waste. Together, these two important actions can make a detox tea effective for cleansing the body.

Q: Are detox teas good when you’re constipated?

A: Most people take detox teas to help with constipation. Some detox teas contain natural laxatives (like aloe vera, prune extract, or senna), while others don’t. Take a detox tea with a laxative-based formula if you struggle with constipation. Adding more water, fiber, and healthy foods could also help.

Q: Do detox teas contain caffeine?

A: Some detox teas have added caffeine to their formula, but not all of them. Herbal teas, for example, are generally caffeine-free, while green tea and black tea blends usually contain caffeine.

Q: At what time of day should I drink detox tea?

A: There’s no specific right or wrong when drinking detox tea or the ideal time of day. If your detox tea has caffeine, you should drink it in the morning to avoid disrupting your sleep. If your detox tea has any specific drinking suggestions, they will be mentioned on the label.

Q: How do I make detox tea?

A: You can also make your detox tea at home using ordinary ingredients found at any supermarket. Most detox tea recipes include green tea, black tea, herbs, plants, and fruits. We had a few guides with recipes on this list that help you with that.

Q: How long should a cleanse last?

A: People follow a cleanse anywhere from 1 to 28 days, depending on their health goals and preferences. There are no rules or side effects, so you can drink a detox tea for how long you want. Whether you’re cleansing your body for a few hours or a few weeks, it’s always a good idea to give your body a break from toxins. For long-term benefits, try to cleanse a few times per year.

Q: Is detox tea safe?

A: Yes. Most detox teas are safe for most healthy adults when taken in standard dosages as recommended by the manufacturer. However, if you have a specific medical condition or take medication, consider talking to your doctor before drinking a detox tea.

Q: How do I take detox tea?

A: You take most detox teas by mixing the powder with water and taking it daily. Some detox teas are prepared like ordinary tea, using a tea bag or loose mix. Others work like other nutritional supplements, and you mix the powder with a shake daily to enjoy targeted benefits.

Q: What should I cut out to detoxify my body?

A: Before starting a detox cleanse, you can cut a few things from your life. You should stop using alcohol, tobacco, and recreational drugs if you want to detoxify your body. By cutting out these toxins, you can give your detoxification organs, including your liver, skin, lungs, and digestive tract, a chance to recover more quickly.

Q: Which organs detoxify my body?

A: Nearly every organ detoxifies your body in some way. However, your skin, intestinal tract, lungs, liver, and kidneys play a vital role in detoxifying the body.

Q: Which foods should I cut during my cleanse?

A: Many people stop eating the following during a cleanse: dairy products, processed foods, refined sugar products, carbonated drinks, alcohol, fast food, and other similar foods.

Q: Why do I feel gross on a cleanse?

A: The first few days of a cleanse could make you feel gross, bloated, or unwell. Your body is withdrawing from toxins. Some people release toxins through sweat or other methods so that they might feel gross or smelly. If these symptoms continue for longer than a few days, it’s better to see a doctor.

Q: What toxins am I exposed to daily?

A: We are exposed to toxic compounds daily, including natural organic components, drugs, pesticides, PCBs, phthalates, dioxane, particulates, nitrogen oxides, reactive oxygen species (ROS), etc.

Q: What are toxins? Are they harmful?

A: Toxins like those mentioned above in this article are harmful because they create reactive oxygen species (ROS), including free radicals. Free radicals cause inflammation in your body, damaging cells and even harming your DNA. Too much inflammation can lead to increased aging and severe health problems if left untreated.

The Best Detox Teas in 2022 Final Word

Good detox tea can significantly help you kickstart a new diet or lifestyle by releasing toxins and buildup from your body. By choosing a natural product, from a trustworthy company, you can help your body stay healthier. Pick any of our top detox teas above to start your next cleanse in 2022.