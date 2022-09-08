RFB Z2022-34-REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR BIDS

POINT DEFINCE ZOO & AQUARIUM A DIVISION OF

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

PURCHACE: FYBROC 1500 SERIES RECIRCULATING PUMPS

RFB No. Z2022-34

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive bids for RFB# J2022-34 Fybroc 1500 Series Recirculating Pumps until September 20, 2022, by 12:00 P.M. Bids shall be submitted by email to the RFB Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFB on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-962556

September 8, 15, 2022