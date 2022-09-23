Revisil Reviews – Ingredients, Side Effects & Customer Concerns

Revisil is an anti-aging skin cream that claims to make you look 15 years younger.

By applying Revisil daily to your skin, you can eliminate dark spots, repair skin damage, and remove wrinkles using a blend of natural ingredients.

Does Revisil live up to the hype? Can Revisil really help you look 15 years younger? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Revisil and how it works today in our review.

What is Revisil?

Revisil is an anti-aging skin cream sold exclusively online through Revisil.com.

Featuring a blend of natural extracts and modern skin cream ingredients, Revisil can purportedly target wrinkles, dark spots, and other visible signs of aging.

Just apply Revisil to your skin every night after cleansing, massaging the formula evenly over your face and neck. Revisil goes to work overnight. After applying Revisil regularly for a few weeks, you could look 15 years younger.

Revisil is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, and all purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Revisil Work?

Revisil features a blend of herbs, plants, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients to reconstruct damaged and aging skin.

As you get older, your skin is constantly exposed to damage. Sunlight damages your skin, as do toxins in the air. Your diet and exercise habits affect your skin, as do genetics.

Even if you’re doing everything right, you could damage your skin over time. This damage leads to visible signs of aging – like wrinkles, sagging skin, and a diminished glow.

To correct these issues, Revisil features a blend of natural ingredients and modern skin case bases. Together, these ingredients can purportedly reverse many signs of aging within weeks. Just apply Revisil to your skin nightly, then enjoy powerful benefits.

Who Created Revisil?

Revisil was created by a woman named Jennifer Swanson who was struggling to manage the visible effects of aging.

After 35, Jennifer started to notice increased wrinkles and fine lines around her face. She went to a dermatologist, who recommended surgery, Botox, prescription serums, and other high-powered treatments. Nothing worked.

Jennifer’s aging crisis came to a peak one day at an amusement park. She was getting on a roller coaster with her husband and children. The ride attendant told her husband not to bring her elderly mother on the roller coaster because of the risk of a stroke. The humiliating incident made her feel very old.

The incident set Jennifer on a journey of discovery. She started researching anti-aging remedies from around the world.

Eventually, Jennifer’s search led her to the Japanese island of Okinawa. Her husband John’s family originally came from Okinawa. Okinawa has some of the highest life expectancy rates in the world, along with low rates of obesity, disease, and illness.

Jennifer’s husband’s grandma had an anti-aging remedy, passed down through generations on Okinawa, to make her look younger. That woman looked 20 years younger than her actual age, and she told Jennifer about the secret remedy that allowed her to look so young.

To make a long story short, the woman started to apply natural ingredients from the island of Okinawa, then rapidly started to look and feel younger. She had zero wrinkles, intact and glossy skin, and zero breakouts. She looked beautiful.

Motivated by her own successful journey, that woman decided to share the unique Okinawan concoction with the world. Today, anyone can buy Revisil online through Revisil.com.

Revisil Ingredients

Like most skin creams, Revisil contains a blend of dozens of ingredients, including natural ingredients, synthetic chemicals, binders, fillers, bases, oils, and more. However, the makers of Revisil chose a special blend of active ingredients to target the visible signs of aging.

The active ingredients in Revisil include:

Okinawan Fenugreek: Many skin care products and supplements contain fenugreek. However, Revisil claims to use a specific type of fenugreek called Okinawan fenugreek. Sourced from the Japanese island of Okinawa, this special type has been used for centuries for anti-aging benefits. According to Revisil.com, this fenugreek can rejuvenate and moisturize the skin, preserve its firmness and tightness, and keep you healthy and naturally glowing.

Vitamins & Minerals: In addition to providing the benefits listed above, fenugreek is also rich with extensively-studied vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, A, B6, thiamin, folic acid, riboflavin, and niacin – all of which provide their own anti-aging and beauty supporting benefits. Niacin, for example, lives inside our skin cells, where it supports immunity and repairs damaged DNA. Vitamin C is one of nature’s best antioxidants, and it plays a crucial role in cell turnover and collagen maintenance. Other vitamins and minerals speed up the wound healing process, reduce inflammatory reactions, and provide other benefits.

Retinol: Retinol is one of the world’s best-known and most popular anti-aging skin cream ingredients. The makers of Revisil describe retinol as “the Holy Grail of anti-aging.” You may know retinol better as vitamin A. It can eliminate wrinkles, fine lines, large pores, patches, and age spots all over your face. It has powerful anti-aging properties throughout your skin and body. In fact, this vitamin can purportedly regulate telomerase and impact the length of your telomeres, helping it support maximum anti-aging benefits.

Safflower Seed Oil: Revisil contains safflower seed oil, which is rich with a natural chemical called thymoquinone. It’s a natural antioxidant that fights free radicals, helping to reduce inflammation in your skin and throughout your body.

Vitamin E: In addition to the vitamins and minerals mentioned above, Revisil contains a special serving of vitamin E. Vitamin E, along with vitamin C, is one of nature’s best-known antioxidants. It’s linked to anti-inflammatory effects, and many people apply vitamin E daily to their skin (or take vitamin E supplements) to support anti-aging benefits.

Vitamin D: Revisil also contains vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when you expose your skin to sunlight. Vitamin D is crucial for immunity, hormone production, and anti-aging effects. According to the manufacturer of Revisil, vitamin D also plays a crucial role in telomere biology, making it valuable for defending your body against aging.

Potassium: According to Revisil, potassium is one of the ingredients in Revisil linked to the Japanese island of Okinawa. Potassium acts as a natural moisturizer to your skin, igniting skin growth by combining with telomeres and extending them, giving added protection to your skin cells.

Shea Butter: All good skin creams need a base, and Revisil uses shea butter as a base. Shea butter is also rich with anti-aging components of its own. Shea butter has linoleic acid, for example, to moisturize the skin and maximize protection against free radicals. It’s also rich with fatty molecules called oleic fatty acids that support the barrier function of your skin. Shea butter can promote collagen production.

Other Herbs, Plants, and Natural Ingredients: Revisil contains dozens of ingredients overall. Other active ingredients in Revisil include tilia cordata flower extract, sage leaf extract, saw palmetto, and aloe vera. All four of these active ingredients trace their origins to the natural skin care remedy used in Okinawa, according to the makers of Revisil. These ingredients can support the growth of cells and the production of collagen, helping to maintain the skin’s elasticity and firmness.

Revisil Targets Telomerase for Anti-Aging Benefits

Many anti-aging creams target a protein within your body called telomerase. Revisil works by targeting this protein, which plays a crucial role in protecting your telomeres.

Telomeres act like shields for your skin cells. Telomeres protect your skin cells from damage, allowing them to replicate themselves over time. As you get older, however, your telomere activity decreases, and the protective power of your telomeres weakens, leading to visible signs of aging.

When you have a telomere shortage, it causes your skin to lose elasticity and become saggier. It can increase the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The makers of Revisil chose several of the natural ingredients within the formula to target telomere health by supporting telomerase production. Some of the ingredients target inflammation, for example, which makes it easier for telomeres to function correctly.

What Does Revisil Do?

Revisil works in a multi-step process to reverse the visible effects of aging and support overall skin health.

Here’s what the anti-aging formula does every time you apply it, according to the official website:

Step 1) Flush Dangerous Molecules From Your System: The native Okinawans have developed several natural remedies to deal with toxins in the environment – including toxins left by the United States military at the large base in Okinawa. Okinawans have been refining and perfecting these formulas for centuries to flush dangerous molecules from their system, helping them look young and healthy even at an advanced age.

Step 2) Repair Damage Caused by Hazardous Particles While Improving Skin Elasticity and Flexibility: This second step is a big one. For this step, Revisil claims to repair the damage done by hazardous particles to your skin while also improving the elasticity and flexibility of your skin. To do that, Revisil increases and preserves the telomeres inside your body, giving you a more youthful appearance while supporting optimal wellbeing.

Scientific Evidence for Revisil

According to Revisil.com, over 78,000 women have used Revisil to look and feel younger, which would make it one of the best-selling anti-aging skin creams in history. The formula also claims to work without side effects, and the manufacturer claims to have received few reports of side effects from their thousands of previous customers. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting Revisil below.

One of the most important ingredients in Revisil is fenugreek. The fenugreek in Revisil is purportedly sourced directly from Okinawa. Although there’s little evidence Okinawan fenugreek is better than other fenugreek, multiple studies have shown fenugreek can positively impact skin health. In this 2022 study, for example, researchers found concentrated fenugreek extract appeared to have positive effects on skin aging due to natural chemicals within fenugreek – including natural antioxidants.

Some of the most important ingredients in Revisil are vitamins and minerals you can find in most anti-aging skin creams, including vitamin A (retinol) and vitamin C. Retinol has been shown in multiple studies to visibly improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Vitamin C, similarly, has been prized in dermatology for years for its ability to support skin health when applied topically.

Revisil also contains shea butter, a type of fatty butter linked to anti-inflammatory effects and skin barrier function. In this 2018 study, researchers found an over-the-counter shea butter moisturizer significantly improved the signs and symptoms of aging. In a separate study, researchers found the triterpenes in shea butter had significant anti-inflammatory effects while also supporting the natural barrier of your skin.

Overall, Revisil contains a blend of natural ingredients to support skin health, anti-aging benefits, and more.

Revisil Ingredients Label

The makers of Revisil publish all ingredients upfront, making it easy to see what’s inside the formula and what you’re applying to your skin every time you use Revisil.

Here are all of the ingredients in each serving of Revisil anti-aging skin cream:

Ingredients: Aloe barbadensis leaf juice extract, safflower seed oil, water, cetyl alcohol, glyceryl stearate, PEG-75 stearate, Ceteth-20, Steareth-20, caprylic capric triglycerides, palmitoyl dipeptide-5 diaminobutyroyl hydroxythreonine, palmitoyl dipeptide-6 diamino hydroxybutyrate, shea butter, dimethicone, pseudoalteromonas ferment extract, dimethicone/vinyl dimethicone crosspolymer, silica, glycerin, sodium PCA, glycerteth-26, phenoxyethanol, benzoic acid, ethylhexylglycerin, glycereth-2 cocoate, hydroxydecyl ubiquinone, cyclodextrin, phospholipids, hydrolyzed collagen, hydrolyzed elastin, cyclohexasiloxane, C10-18 triglycerides, C12-C15 alkyl benzoate, steareth-2, cyclomethicone, dimethiconol, ethylhexyl cocoate, glycine soja oil, retinol, lecithin, glycolipids, stearyl alcohol, magnesium aluminum silicate, potassium hydroxide, acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, mica, steareth-21, cetearyl alcohol, polysorbate 60, ceteareth-25, behenic acid, cholesterol, ceramide NP, ceramide NS, ceramide EOS, ceramide EOP, ceramide AP, caprooyl phytosphingosine, caproyl sphingosine, sorbic acid, imidazolidinyl urea, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, hops extract, tilia cordata flower extract, sage leaf extract, trigonella foenum-graecum seed extract, sweet almond seed extract, serenoa serrulata fruit extract, tocopheryl acetate, carbomer, sodium metabisulfite, sodium benzoate, polysorbate 20, and retinyl palmitate.

Revisil Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Revisil.com website is filled with positive reviews from customers who have experienced significant benefits from the formula.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by Revisil customers and verified purchasers:

One customer claims the lines on her forehead “vanished” within just a few weeks of applying Revisil. She also noticed her eyes received “a natural lift” that kept getting better over time.

Another customer applied Revisil day and night and noticed a visible difference within a few weeks. Her wrinkles were smoother and the lines around her mouth were “gone completely.” She describes the formula as a “life saver.”

One 66-year old reviewer claims people tell her she looks 40 thanks to the power of Revisil. Her skin is glowing and hydrated, her fine lines aren’t visible, and the visibility of her wrinkles has decreased.

One 54-year old customer claims she has felt 45 since applying the formula regularly for a few weeks, and she’s even more excited to see what she looks like after a few months.

Multiple customers praise Revisil for its affordable price tag, attractive packaging, and strong customer service.

One verified purchaser claims her skin looks better than it has in the last 10 years.

Other customers claim their wrinkles and lines have disappeared thanks to Revisil.

Overall, most customers agree the formula works as advertised to eliminate wrinkles and other visible signs of aging within weeks. In fact, the manufacturer claims to have sold over 78,000 units to date, with most reviewers leaving reviews like the ones listed above.

Revisil Pricing

Revisil is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order.

Here’s how pricing breaks down on the official Revisil website:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.95 Shipping

$69 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

You can exclusively order Revisil through Revisil.com. It’s not available through other websites or in any stores.

According to the manufacturer of Revisil, the product is priced with the smallest profitable profit margins to ensure any woman has the chance to repair damaged skin. The cream was originally planned to be priced at $249 per jar. However, they reduced the price to $69 per jar, allowing them to barely cover the cost of running the website and maintaining a customer service team.

Revisil Refund Policy

Revisil has a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You have 60 days to try the formula, see if it works for you, and request a refund if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process.

About Revisil

Revisil is an Aurora, Colorado-based health and wellness brand. The company manufactures Revisil in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact the makers of Revisil and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Mailing Address: 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA Phone: +1 (844) 960-3339

+1 (844) 960-3339 Email: support@revisil.us

The makers of Revisil teamed up with a woman named Jennifer Swanson to develop the formula. Jennifer based the formula off research from the Japanese island of Okinawa.

Final Word

Revisil is an anti-aging skin cream available exclusively online through Revisil.com.

Designed to make you look up to 15 years younger, Revisil features a blend of natural ingredients and modern skin cream bases to target wrinkles, aging, fine lines, dark spots, and more. It’s marketed as a natural anti-aging remedy.

To learn more about Revisil and how it works, or to buy the anti-aging skin cream online today, visit the official website at Revisil.com.