Relief Factor Reviews: Powerful & Unique Supplement for Pain

Today, it’s common to find non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and opioids in pain prescriptions. While these medications are effective, numerous dangers are associated with popping pain pills for an extended period. That is why a product like Relief Factor is at the cutting edge of pain and inflammation treatment.

In this honest, in-depth Relief Factor review, you’ll see all you need to know about this pain supplement. Read on to learn more about honest relief factor reviews and see whether it is effective and beneficial for pain relief and wellness.

What Is Relief Factor?

Relief Factor is a healthy, safe, and effective drug-free supplement for inflammatory conditions and pain. It is produced from natural ingredients, including icariin, resveratrol, turmeric, and omega-3 fatty acids. Relief Factor has been tested and trusted to reduce inflammation and support healthy joints and muscles.

Relief Factor is a 100% drug-free formulation that underwent a 15-year development process. This supplement promises to help people ease pain associated with lifestyle, aging, and periodic exercise.

But does relief factor work? We’ll find out from the information available on relief factor.com, research journals, and customer reviews.

About the Brand

Relief Factor is a pain relief supplement manufactured by Promedev LLC, Kirkland, Washington. The product was founded in 2015 by a father and son team (Pete and Seth Talbott). They did this with the support of some physicians in the Pacific Northwest, whose patients asked to create a 100% drug-free supplement to help them manage pain.

After 15 years of extensive research, they found four unique ingredients to formulate relief factor for pain. Today, thousands of people trust it to relieve all kinds of pain, from neck to shoulder, waist, hip, or knee, not excluding muscular pains and aches.

The Relief Factor ingredients were carefully combined to help support the pain and inflammation sensory pathways, assisting people in becoming pain-free. So, if you have been looking for a 100% drug-free product that can help you live a pain-free life, could the relief factor for pain be the solution?

How Effective Is Relief Factor?

Relief Factor was designed based on fifteen years of extensive research that led to using dietary supplements for pain management. But how effective is relief factor for pain?

Relief Factor contains ingredients like omega-3, turmeric, and resveratrol. According to a 2010 study published in the Journal of Surgical Neurology International, these ingredients can effectively reduce inflammation in places like the synovial cartilage of the body.

The ingredients in the relief factor supplement also effectively treat chronic neurodegenerative diseases, arthritis, and other forms of inflammation and pain. So, the effectiveness of this product is linked to the ingredients combined in a powerful blend. These ingredients help boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and ultimately shut down pain.

Relief Factor Ingredients

So, what are the ingredients in relief factor? Here are the key ingredients in relief factor.

Icariin (200 mg) Resveratrol (70 mg) Turmeric (667 mg) Omega-3 (900 mg)

Now let’s dive into the details of these four ingredients, so you know what benefits to expect.

Icariin

Your body needs nitric acid, which helps enhance blood flow around your body and support healthy tissue formation. Icariin is a compound found in Relief Factor that supports the body in producing nitric oxide.

According to the National Library of Medicine, research reveals that Icariin is a safe, natural dietary supplement that exhibits anti-inflammatory properties. Also, two researchers, Jian Fang, and Yongjun Zhang, in their journal, attested that Icarin could effectively inhibit inflammation.

Resveratrol

This is the component of the relief factor supplement that does the job of helping your body respond healthily to stress. In addition, Resveratrol also aids your body’s natural vascular response, promoting the health status of your blood vessels. With blood flowing freely and easily through your body, your pain and inflammation will vanish.

According to an article from the multidisciplinary digital publishing institute, “Resveratrol exhibits strong antioxidant activity. The anti-inflammatory activity of this compound may be due to the antioxidant properties by inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling pathways.”

Turmeric

Tumeric is a natural anti-inflammatory agent. As a component of the Relief Factor, it helps your body absorb the other active ingredients of this supplement. It also helps to balance the functions of the multiple enzyme systems involved in pain mediation and anti-inflammatory processes.

A study published in the Drug Design, Development, and Therapy journal states, “Curcumin (Turmeric) can reduce joint inflammation and alleviate pain symptoms, mainly due to its anti-inflammatory and cartilaginous protective effects.”

Omega-3

The Relief Factor supplement contains Omega-3 fatty acids, specifically the EPA and DHA. Omega-3 is responsible for natural gene expression via immune responses from the body. It also helps in the development of healthy tissues and enhances the natural healing processes of the body. This makes it a fantastic anti-inflammatory agent.

According to Dr. Vincent Pedre, the medical director of Pedre Integrative Health in New York City and author of the bestselling book Happy Gut, ìFish oil is a source of omega-3 fatty acids, an important essential fat, as they provide health benefits like reducing inflammation, improving joint health, balancing cholesterol, and even boosting mental health.”

With these four natural ingredients, promedev relief factor is, by all means, a powerful and effective pain supplement.

Click Here to Visit the Official Website and Learn More About Relief Factor Ingredients

What Is In Relief Factor Single Serving

You may be wondering, “What’s in relief factor pills?” Here’s a breakdown of the content of relief factor supplement per serving size.

Serving size: 1 packet (containing 2 capsules and 2 soft gels)

2 Capsules Contain:

Epimedium (Aerial) (Standardized to 20% Icariin) 200mg

Turmeric (Rhizome longa L.) Phospholipid (Standardized to 18% Curcuminoids) 667mg

Japanese Fleeceflower (Root) (Standardized to 96% Resveratrol) 70mg

2 Softgels Contain:

Calories ñ 15 Calories from Fat ñ 15 Total Fat ñ 1.5g Polyunsaturated Fat ñ 1.5g Cholesterol ñ 5mg Fish Oil ñ 1,400mg (1.4g)

Provides 900 mg of total omega-3 fatty acids, composed of:

EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) ñ647 mg

DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) ñ 253 mg

Other Relief Factor Ingredients:

Cellulose (capsule), cellulose powder, stearic acid (vegetable source), and silica.

Omega3’s other ingredients are soft gel capsules (gelatin, glycerin, water, enteric coating) and vitamin E (as natural d-alpha tocopherol).

Contains fish (sardines, anchovies, mackerel).

Vitamin E from soy.

Now that we know what is in relief factor let’s see how to take it.

How Do You Take Relief Factor?

The dosage of the relief factor largely depends on the pain level being managed. Each packet contains two capsules and two soft gels. You are to start with three packets of relief factor supplement per day. And as the pain and inflammation reduce, step down to two packets a day.

If you’re worried about getting the proper dosage, Don’t worry, you can test the waters by leveraging the 3-week QuickStart package. With that, you gain clarity about the dosage that works for you and the relief you’ll experience.

Buy Relief Factor Now on the Official Site!

Pros & Cons of Relief Factor

So, what are the benefits of Relief factor, and what are the downsides?

Relief Factor is a dietary supplement that helps with tissue damage, inflammation, and the elimination of pain. Relief Factor was designed to work with the body by boosting immunity and supporting the body’s natural healing process. And it doesn’t have the dangerous side effects of taking pain medications.

I had struggled with knee pain for four years, and after taking a couple of pain medications to no avail, I thought my knee could never be pain-free. However, my story changed when I came across the relief factor supplement. At first, I had doubts, but after using it for five days, I felt real relief for the first time in four years.

Relief factor Contains EPA & DHA Omega 3 fatty acids for healthy tissues. I also realized I wasn’t falling sick as frequently as I used to, all that to the effective immune-boosting effects of the relief factor. It is 100% Natural and safe, and not addictive.

However, I feel the 30 days supply is a bit pricey at $79.95 against the initial $20 supply for three weeks. Also, I feel the automatic subscription feature should be removed or made optional from scratch.

Relief Factor Reviews – Real Customers, Real Results

There are a couple of questions people ask about the relief factor supplement. For example, people wonder, ìDoes relief factor really work? Is relief factor a scam? Or is relief factor any good?”

These customer reports of relief factor can help you know what to expect. In addition, there are thousands of positive Relief Factor reviews online from individuals who have purchased and used the relief factor.

For example, one customer said he used it every day, and to his amazement, he woke up one day, rolled over, and realized his pain was gone.

Another customer called it the best thing in the world. The relief factor helped her sleep better and improved her quality of life. So, if you have chronic pain and inflammation, Relief Factor may be able to help you.

How Much Does Relief Factor Cost?

The relief factor cost will not require you to break the bank. With $19.95, you get a full pack of the three-week ìQuickStart” regimen of Relief Factor. You can only purchase it online through its official website.

Following the initial purchase, you will be charged $79.95 for the full 30-day supply of Relief Factor, including the shipping costs. The initial $20 serves as a form of a trial version. You get to test and know the dosage of the Relief Factor that works best for you while experiencing the wellness and health benefits of this product.

Potential Side Effects of Relief Factor

Relief Factor is a dietary supplement that’s considered to be generally safe. As severe side effects are uncommon with most supplements, the relief factor is no exception. However, that’s not to say that some individuals may not experience certain side effects.

Some individuals who have used Relief Factor claimed to have experienced side effects like:

Severe Stomach Disturbances: Some individuals tend to experience stomach disturbances due to the fish oil content. You are advised to take this supplement after a meal to avoid this. Diarrhea Allergic reactions Rashes

If you experience any side effects or adverse reactions, stop taking the relief factor capsules and soft gels and seek medical attention.

Again, this is a 100% natural product, but that doesn’t make it safe for everyone. So if you don’t get a good response from your body after taking it for a while, it’s best if you discontinue it.

Conclusion

Your body’s natural response to injury, stress, or physical trauma is often inflammation and pain. Unfortunately, this often leads to the need for anti-inflammatory medications, which result in dangerous side effects in the long run. But with suitable and effective dietary supplements like Relief Factor supplement, pain can be a thing of the past.

In addition, the combination of icariin, turmeric, resveratrol, and omega-3 can alleviate your body pains and boost your immunity.

So Don’t wait, Click here to Purchase Relief Factor today!

Sources

Published medical research was thoroughly reviewed to come up with the objective opinions laid out in this article. This is to ensure that you’re fed accurate information and elaborate conclusions.

How Natural Anti-inflammatory Agents are Safer than NSAIDs https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3011108/

Wu JF, Dong JC, Xu CQ. [Effects of icariin on inflammation model stimulated by lipopolysaccharide in vitro and in vivo]. Zhongguo Zhong Xi Yi Jie He Za Zhi. 2009 Apr;29(4):330-4. Chinese. PMID: 19526759. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19526759/

Relief Factor Reviews ñ Does Relief Factor Really Eliminate Pain? | Dermspotlight https://www.dermspotlight.com/relief-factor-review

Fang J, Zhang Y. Icariin, an Anti-atherosclerotic Drug from Chinese Medicinal Herb Horny Goat Weed. Front Pharmacol. 2017 Oct 12;8:734. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2017.00734. PMID: 29075193; PMCID: PMC5644024.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5644024/

Anti-Inflammatory Activity of Resveratrol https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7796143/#sec5-molecules-26-00229title

Relief Factor Review ñ How Effective Is Relief Factor Joint Supplement? | Wellness Digest https://www.wellnessdigest.com/relief-factor-review

Anti-inflammatory Potential of Turmeric https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8572027/

Relief Factor Review: Powerful Pain And Inflammation Formula | Hometown Station https://www.hometownstation.com/news-articles/relief-factor-review-powerful-pain-and-inflammation-formula-443921