CASE NO. 24-4-01074-32

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

CONNIE JOHNSON,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (b) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.020 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication:

June 17, 2024 Personal Representative: SUSAN WALKER

Attorney for Personal Representative:

MICHAEL BRESSON

Address for Mailing or Service:

Herman, Herman & Jolley, PS

12340 E. Valleyway Ave.

Spokane Valley, WA 99216

Dated: June 12, 2024.

Signed: MICHAEL J. BRESSON, WSBA #27376

Attorney for Personal

Representative

IDX-997850

June 17, 24, July 1, 2024