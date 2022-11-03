QuickCharge Pro Reviewed

QuickCharge Pro is an ultra-fast charger that can charge your phone 4 times faster.

Featuring four charging ports, QuickCharge Pro lets you charge multiple devices – including phones, tablets, wireless earbuds, and other electronics – at once while enjoying high-speed charging capacity.

Does QuickCharge Pro live up to the hype? How does QuickCharge Pro work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about QuickCharge Pro and how it works today in our review.

What is QuickCharge Pro?

QuickCharge Pro is a USB charger sold exclusively online through QuickChargePro.com.

Featuring ultra-fast charging technology, QuickCharge Pro charges your electronics 4 times faster, helping you go from 0% to 70% in just 35 minutes.

Each QuickCharge Pro has 4 charging ports, allowing you to charge multiple electronics at once. You plug one end of QuickCharge Pro into an ordinary electrical outlet, then plug ordinary USB outlets into the other end to enjoy powerful charging anywhere you go.

QuickCharge Pro also has advanced charging features like surge protection, overheat protection, intelligent current recognition, and more.

QuickCharge Pro Benefits

QuickCharge Pro offers all of the following features and benefits:

The fastest, safest charge

Avoid the risk of overheating or blowing up your phone

QC 3.0 technology to charge your phone 4 times faster (38% more efficient than QC 2.0)

Charge from 0% to 75% in just 35 minutes

4 adaptive ports

Smart integrated circuit technology to adjust output as needed and avoid surges

Overall, QuickCharge Pro aims to be the ultimate phone charger, providing you with powerful charging and transforming any ordinary electrical outlet into a fast charging port.

How Does QuickCharge Pro Work?

QuickCharge Pro lets you charge all of your devices at once. QuickCharge Pro uses Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) technology to rapidly charge any phone, tablet, or other device. Just plug the USB cord into the port, then enjoy rapid charging.

Each QuickCharge Pro port features Intelligent Current Recognition. This feature allows the charger to correctly identify the device, then deliver the optimal amount of power for fast, effective charging.

QuickCharge Pro also lets you plug in multiple devices with different currents. You can easily charge a smartphone and tablet, for example, without the risk of overheating or delivering incorrect voltage to the device. QuickCharge Pro won’t fry your electronics, nor will it overheat, short circuit, or over charge your device.

Once the voltage in QuickCharge Pro reaches the maximum safety limit of 33W total, the device’s built-in surge protection kicks into action to stop producing current.

How Does QuickCharge Work?

Quick Charge (QC) is a proprietary battery charging technology developed by Qualcomm.

Qualcomm introduced the first Quick Charge technology, Quick Charge 1.0, in 2013. QC 2.0 was launched in 2014, while QC 3.0 appeared in 2016 (with an update called QC 3.0+ launched in 2020). Qualcomm has also launched Quick Charge 4 (2017), Quick Charge 4+ (2017), and Quick Charge 5 (2020), which upgrade charging capacity as high as 100W.

With QuickCharge Pro, you get an adaptive charger capable of handling QC 3.0 charging. The charger can also charge multiple QC 2.0 devices at the same time (1 outlet features QC 3.0 charging, while the other outlets feature QC 2.0 charging).

Supported voltages and charging capacities vary between Quick Charge devices. However, the basics of the technology remain the same:

Both the device and charger must support Quick Charging

Quick Charge works by charging devices faster than standard USB allows

To do that, Quick Charge increases the output voltage supplied by the USB charger

At the same time, Quick Charge regulates the incoming voltage to prevent damage to the battery; typically, increasing the voltage to a battery could cause damage, but Quick Charge has special functionality to reduce the risk of damage

Instead of waiting hours to charge your phone from 0% to 100%, Quick Charge can achieve the same charging in a fraction of the time

Today, many manufacturers use Qualcomm’s Quick Charge system to rapidly charge devices. You can find Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0 in modern smartphones, tablets, chargers, smartwatches, and other electronics. It’s in built-in car chargers, power banks, and other charging devices.

QuickCharge Pro Features

QuickCharge Pro comes with the following features:

QC 3.0 Technology: QuickCharge Pro lets you charge your devices 4x faster, taking 35 minutes to charge from 0% to 70%. The first port on QuickCharge Pro features the full power of Quick Charge 3.0 technology, allowing you to rapidly charge any device that also supports QC 2.0.

Supports QC 2.0 and Ordinary Charging: QuickCharge Pro is compatible with virtually all USB-powered electronic devices. Even if your device doesn’t have QC 2.0 or QC 3.0 technology, you can fully charge it using QuickCharge Pro. The three additional charging ports on QuickCharge Pro feature QC 2.0 technology, allowing you to rapidly charge your device (or charge your device at a normal rate if it doesn’t have QC 2.0).

Fully Compatible with Most Electronics: QuickCharge Pro is fully compatible with most electronics, even those without rapid charging capability. You can charge iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets, MP3 players, wireless earbuds, and most other electronics using the same, convenient charger.

Made from Fireproof Materials: QuickCharge Pro uses fireproof materials to ensure your safety and eliminate the risk of sparks, allowing you to enjoy rapid charging without the risk.

Smart Integrated Circuit Technology: Each QuickCharge Pro has a built-in feature called Smart Integrated Circuit (IC) technology. This technology detects your device, determines the optimal amount of output, then delivers that output with no risk of overheating or blowing up your phone.

Backwards Compatible with Older Generation QC 2.0 Devices: If your device only supports QC 2.0 (like many older devices), then QuickCharge Pro will work with that device without issue. You can still rapidly charge QC 2.0 devices using QuickCharge Pro.

Full Spectrum Protection: Normally, adding more voltage to your electronics would fry them. However, QuickCharge Pro uses full spectrum protection to protect all of your devices, helping you avoid overcharging or overheating. QuickCharge Pro will not fry your devices.

Save Space and Avoid Clutter: Instead of juggling 4 different chargers for 4 different devices, you can use the same charger for all of your devices. With 4 USB ports, QuickCharge Pro lets you charge multiple devices at once to save space and minimize clutter.

Take It Anywhere: QuickCharge Pro is small enough to take anywhere. You can put it in a laptop bag, a handbag, a purse, a backpack, or even a large pocket. Instead of taking multiple chargers with you while traveling, you can take a single QuickCharge Pro.

100% Surge Protection: QuickCharge Pro avoids the risk of surges, overheating, extreme voltage events, short circuits, and overcharges.

Charge QC 3.0 and QC 2.0 Devices Simultaneously: QuickCharge Pro has a single QC 3.0 charging port and 3 QC 2.0 charging ports. You cannot quick charge multiple QC 3.0 devices at once, although you can quick charge a single QC 3.0 device with up to three additional QC 2.0 devices. If you have a high-end smartphone with QC 3.0, for example, and multiple QC 2.0 devices, then QuickCharge Pro could be the right choice.

Save Time: QuickCharge Pro lets you save time. Instead of waiting at home for hours for your phone to charge, you can charge your phone to near-maximum capacity within a fraction of the time, allowing you to get back out there without waiting around.

American Owned: QuickCharge Pro is an American-owned company. The company launched QuickCharge Pro online earlier in 2022.

Charge Anything: If your device charger has a USB outlet, then it should work with QuickCharge Pro. QuickCharge Pro charges any USB-powered device. And, if your device supports QC 2.0 or QC 3.0 technology, then QuickCharge Pro supports Quick Charge for that device. Whether you’re charging wireless earbuds, tablets, smartphones, e-readers, wireless speakers, Bluetooth devices, or anything else that charges via USB, you can get on-the-go charging with QuickCharge Pro.

Note: Quick Charge Not Available for All Quick Charge Devices: QuickCharge Pro supports quick charging on most electronics (assuming the electronics support quick charging). However, it does not support quick charging on iPhones, Google Pixel devices, Motorola One Vision devices, or any ON-based quick charging device. QuickCharge Pro will fully charge these devices safely and effectively, but it will not quickly charge the devices.

QuickCharge Pro Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

QuickCharge Pro is backed by thousands of positive reviews online. Overall, 12,000+ customers have left positive reviews for QuickCharge Pro and praised the effectiveness of the device.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by customers on the official website:

Multiple customers praise the quality of the QuickCharge Pro, including it sturdy build materials

Others praise QuickCharge Pro for being lightweight and portable, making it easy to carry around with you wherever you go

If you have a QC 3.0 or QC 2.0 deice, then QuickCharge Pro is an ideal charging solution; you can fast-charge multiple devices at once, rapidly going from 0% to 75% in just 35 minutes

Other customers are impressed with the safety and surge protection within the device; other cheap chargers can overheat and put your family at risk, but QuickCharge Pro feels safe and sturdy

Some customers are disappointed that QuickCharge Pro does not support quick charging on their device; QuickCharge Pro doesn’t quick charge iPhones, Google Pixels, or other devices that use ON-based quick charging, for example: it charges these devices but it doesn’t quick charge them

Overall, customers agree QuickCharge Pro works as advertised to charge devices rapidly. If you have multiple QC 3.0 devices and 2.0 devices, then QuickCharge Pro is an optimal charging solution.

QuickCharge Pro Pricing

QuickCharge Pro is priced at $38 per charger, with discounts and free shipping available when buying multiple chargers.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering through the official website today:

1 x Charger: $38 + $7.95 Shipping

$38 + $7.95 Shipping 2 x Chargers: $58 + Free US Shipping

$58 + Free US Shipping 4 x Chargers: $88 + Free US Shipping

You can add an extended warranty to your order for an additional $9, which covers the charger for two total years.

QuickCharge Pro accepts secure online payments by credit card, PayPal, and Google Pay.

QuickCharge Pro Refund Policy

QuickCharge Pro offers refunds on unused chargers. If your charger is in unused condition, then you can request a refund within 30 days of your purchase.

Returns Address: 11551 E 45th Ave Unit C, Denver, CO 80239

About QuickCharge Pro

QuickCharge Pro is sold online by a company that does business under the name QuickChargePro. That company is American-owned.

You can contact the company via the following:

Email: support@quickchargepro.com

support@quickchargepro.com Phone: +1 (855) 273-0492

Final Word

QuickCharge Pro is an adaptive charger that lets you charge QuickCharge 3.0 (QC 3.0) devices and QC 2.0 devices simultaneously, allowing you to rapidly charge smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices that use QuickCharge technology.

Even if your device does not support QuickCharge technology, you can use QuickCharge Pro to charge your device to full capacity. QuickCharge Pro features 4 USB charging ports, allowing you to minimize space while bringing a single charger wherever you go.

To learn more about QuickCharge Pro and how it works, or to buy the adaptive charger online today, visit the official website at QuickChargePro.com.

MORE PORTABLE CHARGER ARTICLES TO COMPARE: