Clutch Charger Reviews: Quality Phone Charging Device? Price, Features

Clutch is the world’s thinnest phone charger, offering all of the power of a conventional phone charger with none of the weight.

Sold exclusively online through BuyClutchCharger.com, the device has the same thickness of just a few credit cards stuck together. You can easily fit it in your pocket to charge your phone on the go.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Clutch and the world’s thinnest phone charger today in our review.

What is Clutch?

Clutch is an ultra-thin phone charger that works with Apple and Android devices.

Featuring a Lightning connector for Apple devices and a USB for Androids, Clutch can easily charge a smartphone while being many times thicker than other portable chargers.

Clutch is small enough to carry in a wallet or purse, and the device features LED indicators to indicate charging status. Plus, with a built-in cable, you don’t need to carry an extra charging cable with you; instead, you can charge your electronic devices on-the-go with just Clutch, your smartphone, and nothing else.

Clutch has been featured in Men’s Health, PC Mag, Mashable, Good Morning America, and HSN, among other major media. You can exclusively order Clutch online through BuyClutchCharger.com, where it’s priced at $49.99 per unit.

Clutch Benefits

Clutch is a unique, lightweight, portable charger offering all of the following benefits:

Compatible with iPhones and iPads (via Lightning) and Android devices (via USB-C)

Provides portable charging anywhere you go with no additional charging cables required

Ultra lightweight device (weighs just 2oz)

As thin as a few credit cards stacked together (0.16” thickness)

Easy to carry in a pocket, purse, backpack, or anything else for charging on the go to ensure you never worry about a dead phone again

Powerful enough to fully charge your smartphone to maximum capacity (3,000mAh battery)

Overall, Clutch is designed to be the ultimate portable charger, providing on-the-go charging at a competitive price and ensuring you never have to deal with a dead smartphone again.

How Does Clutch Work?

Clutch works similar to other portable chargers. The device features a battery that holds a charge. When you plug your phone into Clutch, the battery dispenses that charge into your phone.

Also known as power banks, portable chargers come with a protective casing and typically have a battery capacity between 2,000mAh and 20,000mAh. A good portable charger will fully charge a modern smartphone one or two times.

Clutch, like other popular portable chargers, features a USB port and an Apple Lightning cable. These cables are built into the charger. You can plug your Android or iPhone into Clutch to charge it up – all without bringing your phone charger with you.

Clutch has a battery capacity of 3,000mAh (milliampere hours). Most smartphones have a battery of 2,000 to 3,500. That means Clutch should be able to fully charge your smartphone from 0% to 100% at least once.

Clutch can also charge tablets and other electronic devices. As long as it’s compatible with the USB or Lightning cable, you can charge any device with Clutch.

Clutch Features

Clutch offers the following features:

Powerful Capacity: Clutch has a battery capacity of 3,000mAh, which is enough to fully charge most modern smartphones to maximum capacity. You can also charge tablets and other devices.

Rechargeable: You can recharge Clutch as many times as you like. Once the portable battery has fully charged your smartphone, you can recharge Clutch to ensure it packs enough power for its next recharge.

Compatible with iPhones and iPads: Clutch is compatible with most iPads and iPhones made in the last decade, including any Apple devices with the Lightning connector. You can fully recharge most iPhones using Clutch.

Compatible with Android: Clutch is compatible with any Android devices using USB-C. As long as your Android phone, tablet, smartwatch, or other device uses USB-C, you can use Clutch to recharge the device.

Lightweight: Clutch weighs just 2oz, making it easy to carry with you wherever you go. You can slide it into your pocket and forget about it, for example, and only use Clutch when you need to use it.

World’s Thinnest Phone Charger: Featuring a thickness of just 0.16”, Clutch aims to be the world’s thinnest phone charger. You can easily put Clutch in your wallet, a purse, a backpack, or anywhere else to enjoy on-the-go charging and never worry about a dying smartphone again.

Includes All Charging Cables Required: You don’t need to bring your phone charger with you to use Clutch. Instead, Clutch has built-in USB-C and Lightning charging cables. You can enjoy on-the-go charging without bringing additional cables, chargers, or adaptors with you. All you need is Clutch.

Available in Multiple Colors: Clutch is available in black, white, and pink. You can mix and match different colors. Or, you can choose a single color when buying multiple units.

Durable, Metal Case: Clutch has a durable, metal case to protect the lithium ion battery inside. The metal case feels strong and sturdy, making Clutch durable enough to take with you on the go without worrying about dents, scrapes, or broken casing.

Easy Storage: Store Clutch in a cool and dry place and avoid extreme temperatures. Keep the device away from water and humidity. As long as you’re not exposing Clutch to extreme conditions, it’s easy and convenient to store wherever you are.

Lithium Ion Battery: Clutch uses the same lithium ion battery technology found in everything from Tesla electric cars to smartphones. Inside each Clutch metal case is a lithium ion battery capable of fully charging your device.

All of the Power with None of the Weight: You can find plenty of portable power banks sold online today with similar charging capacity to Clutch. However, they tend to be heavy, thick, and difficult to carry around. Clutch uses modern lithium ion battery technology to provide all of the power with none of the weight.

LED Indicators: Clutch has LED battery indicators along the side indicating when the device is fully charged, needs to be recharged, or currently recharging a device.

Superior to Other Power Banks: Clutch is also superior to other power banks and portable chargers in other ways. It comes with included charging cables, for example, while most other portable chargers do not. Instead of bringing a bulky device with you wherever you go, you can enjoy powerful, on-the-go charging at any time.

Comes in Clutch: Overall, the goal of the Clutch phone charger is to come in clutch when you need it. The device provides on-the-go charging to help you avoid the stress of a dying smartphone away from home.

Clutch Tech Specs

The makers of Clutch disclose all technical specifications of the charger upfront, making it easy to compare Clutch with other units sold online today.

Here are Clutch’s notable tech specs:

Available Colors: Black, white, or pink

Black, white, or pink Dimensions: 3.5” x 2.5”

3.5” x 2.5” Thickness: 0.16”

0.16” Weight: 2oz

2oz Battery Capacity: 3,000mAh

3,000mAh Battery Type: Rechargeable lithium ion battery

Rechargeable lithium ion battery Case Material: Metal

Metal Battery Indicators: LED

LED Approvals & Certifications: Approved by FCC, CE, CCC, and RoHS, patent pending, and UN 2056 certified

Approved by FCC, CE, CCC, and RoHS, patent pending, and UN 2056 certified Apple Device Compatibility: Works with any iPhone 5 and any 4th generation (2012) iPad or later

Works with any iPhone 5 and any 4th generation (2012) iPad or later Android Device Compatibility: Works with any Android device that has a USB-C charger

Clutch Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Clutch is a relatively new device. However, early reviews for the device are promising, and customers have reported the charger works as advertised to provide powerful, effective, on-the-go charging.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers online:

One customer claims Clutch charged his phone twice on a single charge

Multiple customers praise Clutch for being a small, portable, powerful charger that lives up to its advertising

Other customers praise Clutch for saving themselves multiple times – say, when they were out in public with a dying smartphone and had left their charger at home

Many customers also like Clutch for being thin and lightweight; it’s thin enough to fit in a purse, pocket, or even a larger wallet, for example, making it easy to take Clutch with you wherever you go

Multiple customers claim Clutch is the thinnest charger they’ve ever seen, praising the device for offering powerful charging without taking up much space

Users find Clutch easy to use; if you can use an ordinary phone charger to charge your phone, then you’ll have zero problem using Clutch

Overall, customers agree Clutch works as advertised to provide powerful on-the-go charging while being affordable, thin, and lightweight. Although some customers report fully charging their phone twice with Clutch, Clutch is expected to fully charge a phone 1x or 1.5x based on its 3,000mAh charging capacity (unless you have an older phone with a small battery).

Clutch Pricing

Clutch is priced at $49.99 per unit, although the price drops significantly when ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering through the official website today:

1 x Charger: $49.99

$49.99 2 x Chargers: $99.99

$99.99 3 x Chargers: $111.99

$111.99 4 x Chargers: $149.99

Clutch is available in black, white, or pink. You can mix and match colors or choose a single color for your order

Clutch Refund Policy

Clutch has a 30 day moneyback guarantee on unused, unopened chargers. If you have opened your Clutch charger and were unsatisfied with the purchase, then you cannot obtain a refund. However, if you ordered multiple Clutch chargers, then you may be able to receive a refund on additional, unopened Clutch chargers.

Contact the manufacturer within 30 days to request a refund on your unused, unopened Clutch charger.

About Clutch, LLC

The Clutch charger is sold online by a company named Clutch, LLC. That company is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Clutch was founded with the goal of creating innovative tech products to solve various problems. Today, the Clutch charger is the company’s flagship product.

You can contact the makers of Clutch and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: hello@clutchcharger.com

hello@clutchcharger.com Mailing Address: 10761 Sea Cliff Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33498

Final Word

Clutch is the world’s thinnest phone charger. The lightweight portable phone charger uses a lithium ion battery to recharge virtually any iPhone, iPad, or Android.

Just connect Clutch to your iPhone or Android to charge it wherever you go. As thin as a few credit cards stacked together, Clutch comes with included cables for maximum convenience, which means you never need to worry about your smartphone dying away from home again.

To learn more about the Clutch phone charger or to buy the charger online today, visit the official website at BuyClutchCharger.com.

