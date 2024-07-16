Public Notice-PEAK 410 BIZ PRK

PUBLIC NOTICE

Rainier RCL, LLC, Chris Leier, 9713 233rd Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391-2902, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Peak 410 Business Park, is located at the Intersection of Highway 410 & 224th Ave E., in Bonney Lake in Pierce County. This project involves 62.01 acres of soil disturbance for commercial construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Fennel Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

DATE OF FIRST NOTICE: July 16, 2024

DATE OF SECOND NOTICE: July 23, 2024

