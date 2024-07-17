City Of Tacoma-Determination of Enviro Non-Sig

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Determination of Environmental Non-significance

LU24-0097

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma Environmental Services Department Applicant: Environmental Services Department, Science and Engineering Division

Proposal: First Creek Stormwater Conveyance Channel Maintenance: This maintenance activity dredges sediment that accumulates in an existing stormwater conveyance channel in First Creek just upstream of a culvert pipe that runs under 34th Street. This work only takes 3 – 5 days per year. Occasional additional dredging may be needed due to storm events or upstream slope failures. Based on past operations, we anticipate 300-500 cubic yards of sediment will be dredged per year. Sediment dredging is necessary to ensure stormwater can enter the culvert pipe and protect the area from potential flood damage.

Location: The project is located within the City of Tacoma, in undeveloped parcels. The area is roughly East 34th Street to approximately East 35th Street, between East ‘R’ Street and East ‘T’ Street. The project will be contained to parcels # 4715016150, 4715017120.

The lead agency for this proposal has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on July 30, 2024. To submit comments, please email Sarah Norberg at snorberg@cityoftacoma.org or mail to Center for Urban Waters, 326 East “D” Street, Tacoma, WA 98421 by the submittal deadline. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on July 31, 2024. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the final determination. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five (5) business days by contacting 591-5363 (VOICE) or 591-5070 (TTY).

July 17, 24, 2024