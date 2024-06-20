PUBLIC NOTICE

HWA4

Amazon.com Services LLC, Vimal Vijaykumar, PO Box 80842, NA Environmental Department – Amazon Seattle, WA 98108-0842, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities. The industrial site, known as Amazon.com Services LLC – HWA4, is located at 3138 200th Street E in Spanaway. Construction of the facility was completed on 4/01/2024. Operations and industrial activity are tentatively scheduled to commence on 8/04/2024. Industrial activities include fueling activities for emergency equipment, and other industrial activities such as general warehousing and storage, vehicle washing, maintenance, and fueling which will not occur until 8/04/2024. Stormwater leaves the site via Outfalls 001 and 002 which discharges to the City of Spanaway MS4 along 34th Ave E, and ultimately, to Spanaway Lake located Northwest of the site. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program – Industrial Stormwater Washington State Department of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696.

IDX-998016

June 20, 27, 2024