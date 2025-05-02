PORT OF TACOMA

PUBLIC NOTICE

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

WAC 197-11-970

Project Name: Port of Tacoma Programmatic Maintenance Dredging Description of proposal: Large vessels coming into and leaving the berth areas displace bottom sediments, resulting in scour holes and shoaling. The high spots generated by propeller-wash and other berthing activities can result in navigation hazards, which may not allow for full vessel loading (economic and environmental impact) and lead to grounding of vessels (safety issue and benthic disturbance). When this occurs, targeted maintenance dredging is necessary to remove the high spots to restore and maintain berth elevations, which allows terminal operators and vessels to operate safely and efficiently at full capacity.

Targeted maintenance dredging is proposed, as needed, over the next ten years, for Port-owned and managed facilities, in the Blair and Sitcum Waterways. The Port proposes to dispose of suitable sediments at the Commencement Bay open water disposal site or an available beneficial use location if the DMMP agencies determine that sediment characterization results meet open-water disposal criteria; otherwise, they will be transferred for disposal at an upland location licensed/permitted to receive the sediments, if sediment quality or schedule dictates. For dredged materials deemed unsuitable for open water disposal, a transload facility will be required to get unsuitable materials from barge to shore, prior to trucking the material to the final disposal location. The transload facility may be an existing facility run and maintained by others (licensed and permitted) or may be set up by the Port of Tacoma or selected contractor, with all applicable permits issued and in effect prior to use of the facility.

Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The project includes port-owned and operated berths in the Blair (47.266039, -122.393065) and Sitcum (47.268009, -122.415470) Waterways.

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after reviewing a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administration building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at https://www.portoftacoma.com/environment/state-environmental-policy-act.

Comments: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have 14 calendar days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at https://www.portoftacoma.com/environment/state-environmental-policy-act.

Comment Start Date: 5/2/2025 Comment End Date: 5/16/2025

May 2, 2025