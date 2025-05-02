City of Gig Harbor-Notice of DNS

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

Community Development

Planning Division

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The City of Gig Harbor issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (MDNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11-WAC) for the following project: Application PL-SEPA-25-0002 – WWTP Creek Beaver Dam Analog Project

Location: 4212 Harborview Drive Parcel 022106416 An unnamed creek in Gig Harbor with a culvert under Harborview Drive currently deposits excessive sediment at the inlet of the culvert and causes flooding during major storm events. This project is to alleviate the sediment buildup by installing Beaver Dam Analogs (BDAs) upstream m of the culvert at locations along a 500 linear foot stretch of the creek on city-owned property. BDAs are low-tech, low-impact structures that mimic natural beaver dams by using natural onsite materials such as fallen trees and branches, dead vegetation, the immediate native mud/soil, and optional untreated wooded posts for strength. This approach was recommended by a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist after a site visit.

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the agency, the City of Gig Harbor has determined the above proposal, with mitigation, will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS are available at no charge from the City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or the City’s Permit Portal. Telephone: (253) 851-6170. A public hearing on the proposed project is not required. The public is invited to comment on this DNS by submitting written comments to City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 no later than 5 PM on May 13, 2025. The deadline for appealing the final SEPA Threshold Determination is May 20, 2025.

IDX-1012956

May 1, 2025