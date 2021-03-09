PUBLIC NOTICE

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

WAC 197-11-970

Project Name: Blair Waterway Berth Maintenance Dredge: Husky and Washington United Terminals

Description of proposal: The Port of Tacoma (Port) proposes to perform maintenance dredging of ship berths at the Port’s Husky and Washington United Terminals on the Blair Waterway to restore the authorized depth of -51 ft Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW). The total estimated dredge volume is 27,000 cubic yards including an incidental 1-foot over dredge allowance (-52 ft MLLW). The dredge material will be sampled and characterized by the Port and the Dredge Material Management Program (DMMP) to determine disposal location. Suitable dredge material will be placed at the Commencement Bay open water dredged material site. Unsuitable material will be placed at an approved upland site. Preliminary data suggest all material is eligible for open water disposal. There is no proposed change of use.

Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The project location is the berth areas of the Port’s Husky and Washington United Terminals (1101 and 1815 Port of Tacoma Rd, Tacoma, WA 98421, respectively).

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma, the lead agency for this proposal, has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administrative building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comments and Request for Reconsideration: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have fourteen calendars days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. Only those who commented within the fourteen-day comment period shall have standing to file a Request for Reconsideration. Any challenge to a SEPA threshold determination shall be initiated by filing a Request for Reconsideration with the Responsible Official or designee no later than seven calendar days following the end of the fourteen-day comment period for the SEPA determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for fourteen days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comment Start Date: 3/9/2021

Comment End Date: 3/23/2021

Request for Reconsideration End Date: 3/30/2021

March 9, 2021