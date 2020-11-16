PUBLIC HEARING-CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON THE 2020 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENTS, TITLE 22 LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE AMENDMENTS, INCLUDING THE ADOPTION OF A FORM-BASED CODE.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on November 24th, 2020, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the 2020 comprehensive plan amendments, Title 22 Land Development Code amendments, including the adoption of a form-based code.. These meetings are open to the public. To comply with the Governor’s orders, our City Council meetings will be physically closed to the public. Call-in information will be posted at City Hall and on our website for the public to listen via Zoom. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or e-mail the City Clerk your comment before 5 pm and it will be read into the record.

Written comment may also be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

November 16, 2020