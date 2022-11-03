Progenifix Reviewed

Progenifix is a weight loss supplement sold exclusively online through Progenifix.com.

Developed by a photojournalist named Tom Goodman, Progenifix claims to rapidly eliminate excess body fat using natural ingredients – including a blend of 9 mushroom extracts. It’s marketed as part of an easy, 10-second daily weight loss fix.

Does Progenifix live up to the hype? How does Progenifix work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Progenifix and how it works today in our review.

What is Progenifix?

Progenifix is a nutritional supplement marketed to anyone who wants to lose weight.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, Progenifix is designed to accelerate fat burning, boost weight loss results, and support overall health and wellness. Just take two capsules per day to experience powerful results.

Progenifix was developed by a man named Tom Goodman. Tom is a 44-year old photojournalist who struggled with his own weight loss problems. After experiencing a health scare in the Amazon rainforest, Tom started to research natural weight loss cures.

Tom personally lost 68lbs using Progenifix, dropping around 2lbs of fat per day. Motivated by his personal weight loss, Tom also claims to have conducted a trial involving 1,000+ participants where 97% of people lost 48lbs over a 90 day period, or around 0.5 of fat per day.

After months of research and development, Tom perfected the Progenifix formula for maximum fat burning. Today, anyone can use that formula to unlock powerful weight loss results.

Progenifix is available online through Progenifix.com, where it’s priced at $49 to $69 per bottle and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Progenifix Work?

Progenifix is designed to help maximize weight loss results using a mixture of natural, science-backed ingredients. The formula also has secondary benefits, including promoting overall wellness and vitality and assisting your immune system.

The three key benefits of Progenifix, according to the official website, including:

Support weight loss

Promote wellness and vitality

Support immune system

The Progenifix website is filled with testimonials from customers who have lost significant weight in a short period of time while using Progenifix, and most customers appear to have taken Progenifix exclusively for its weight loss benefits.

One customer claims she lost 36lbs with Progenifix and increased her energy, for example, while another has lost 42lbs and is continuing to burn away fat with Progenifix.

According to the manufacturer, other benefits of Progenifix include:

Boost energy

Think clearer

Get a deeper, more restful sleep

Feel younger again

Brighten your skin and face and cause fine lines and wrinkles to disappear

Supercharge your sex drive

In other words, Progenifix aims to help solve virtually every problem faced by adults – from weight loss to energy to wrinkles and aging. By taking two capsules of Progenifix daily, you can put the natural ingredients to work for you – regardless of your current shape, size, or situation.

Progenifix also works quickly. According to the manufacturer, “most people notice a difference after the first week” of taking Progenifix, including weight loss, a flatter belly, and looser-fitting clothes, indicating significant weight loss results and less bloating.

In fact, the manufacturer claims some people lose weight too fast with Progenifix, losing weight “faster than they’d hoped.” If you start losing weight too quickly with Progenifix, then the manufacturer recommends reducing your dosage to one capsule per day.

As you continue to take Progenifix over the coming days and weeks, you can enjoy greater weight loss along with the benefits above.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Progenifix?

The Progenifix website is filled with testimonials from customers who have lost significant amounts of weight after taking Progenifix.

Tom Goodman, the creator of the formula, claims he lost 68 to 74lbs using Progenifix. Other reviewers report losing as much as 1lb per day.

Plus, Tom claims to have conducted one of the largest trials in weight loss history with Progenifix. The trial involved 1,000+ participants. 97% of participants lost an average of 48lbs over just 90 days, while the remaining 3% lost 25lbs in 90 days, making it the most successful weight loss supplement study in human history.

Here are some of the weight loss stories featured on Progenifix.com:

One customer lost 25lbs after taking Progenifix for “a couple of months” and “didn’t even have to step foot into the gym,” losing a significant amount of weight after taking Progenifix for just a few weeks

Another customer lost 44lbs in 2.5 months of taking Progenifix; that man’s weight had stayed firm at around 223lbs for months, but he dropped all the way to 179lbs after taking Progenifix

One woman lost 30lbs with no side effects while taking Progenifix; she was so impressed with the formula that she ordered 3 bottles for her husband

One reviewer is 150lbs and 5’1” and lost 22lbs after taking Progenifix for just 3 weeks “with very little exercise,” losing approximately 15% of her body weight in just 21 days (approximately 1lb per day) with Progenifix

One woman dropped 4 dress sizes and lowered her weight to 122lbs after taking Progenifix, using the supplement to help her feel slim and sexy again

Other reviewers report losing 36lbs, 42lbs, and other impressive weight loss results with Progenifix; some reviewers claim to have followed moderate diet and exercise routines, although other customers did not appear to change any part of their lifestyle – they simply started to take Progenifix

Overall, customers report losing as much as 1lb per day by incorporating Progenifix into their life. And, according to Progenifix.com, the supplement has an average rating of 5 stars out of 5 based on 100,000+ customer reviews.

Who Created Progenifix?

Progenifix was created by a 44-year old photojournalist named Tom Goodman.

Tom realized he needed to lose weight when he was nearly gored to death by a boar while on a safari. After the incident, Tom started researching natural cures for weight loss – and his search led him to discover the ingredients in Progenifix.

Tom is careful to explain he’s not a doctor or scientist, nor does he have any formal medical experience or professional certifications. Instead, he’s just an ordinary guy who discovered a rapid weight loss cure.

Tom lives in Santa Rosa, California with his wife Tammy and his three girls.

Over the years, Tom had gradually gained weight. Eventually, he realized he was severely overweight. He tried the keto diet, vegan food, low-carb dieting, high-carb dieting, low-fat dieting, fasting, and other strategies to lose weight – but nothing worked.

Some of Tom’s weight loss programs led to short-term weight loss. However, he always regained that weight. Eventually, Tom became heavier and heavier.

Tammy told Tom she no longer found him attractive. Their sex life dwindled.

Tom prayed for a solution to his weight loss struggles. One day, he received a call about a photojournalism assignment in the Amazon rainforest – and that call would change his life forever.

Progenifix Uses Ingredients from the Mayoruna Tribe of the Amazon Rainforest

Tom sourced his weight loss supplement from the Mayoruna tribe of the Amazon rainforest. He discovered the formula while on assignment in the region.

The tribe had lived in the Amazon for hundreds of years. Tom was reluctant to accept the assignment because of his physical and emotional condition. However, he ultimately said yes.

To make a long story short, here’s what happened when Tom visited the Mayoruna tribe in the Amazon rainforest:

When Tom visited the tribe, he found they all looked skinny, healthy, and young – even the elders. He became curious how they did it while living far from modern civilization.

Tom observed members of the Mayoruna tribe sprinkling a special Amazonian powder on their food before eating. They added this powder to all of their food.

One day while photographing the surrounding jungle, Tom was nearly gored to death by a boar. Tom had a heart attack. According to a doctor in the village, Dr. Fred Armstrong of Los Angeles, Tom would have died if there wasn’t a defibrillator nearby.

Tom realized he needed to lose weight. Dr. Armstrong told him to use the powder from the village.

Eventually, Tom asked the villagers how they stayed slim, healthy, and youthful over the years. The villagers told Tom about a secret formula that would solve all his health problems and cause him to rapidly lose weight.

After trying the formula himself, Tom lost 68lbs, rejuvenated his relationship with Tammy, and experienced a dramatic health transformation.

What Does Progenifix Do?

Any weight loss supplement can claim to help you lose weight. However, most of them don’t actually work. So what makes Progenifix different? What does Progenifix do?

According to Tom Goodman and the Progenifix team, the formula targets the root factors blocking weight loss. If you’ve dieted and exercised but struggled to lose weight, then there may be root factors blocking you from losing weight.

To achieve these benefits, Progenifix targets weight loss from two directions:

Boost metabolism by releasing your metabolic brakes, helping you burn more calories at rest Block your body from storing additional fat from the food you eat

When you boost your metabolism, you burn more calories throughout the day. Some people have a naturally slow metabolism, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight. And, as you get older, your metabolism continues to slow, making it harder to lose weight – and easier to pack on pounds every year.

Progenifix also blocks your body from storing additional fat. Typically, your body absorbs calories, then transfers that energy into your body as fat. Your body doesn’t burn this energy. Instead, it stores it for later use. This feature was useful in caveman times for survival, but it leads to greater fat accumulation today.

By targeting weight loss through these two angles, Progenifix aims to be the ultimate weight loss method for men and women over 40.

Progenifix Ingredients

According to Tom Goodman, the creator of Progenifix, all of the ingredients in Progenifix are unique to the Amazon rainforest. Tom sourced the ingredients from a Mayoruna village in the Amazon rainforest. According to Tom, villagers use this specific mixture daily to stay healthy. Tom added the same formula to a capsule, and anyone can buy that capsulated formula today in the form of Progenifix.

Here are all of the ingredients in Progenifix and how they work, according to Tom:

Royal Sun Agaricus: Royal sun agaricus is the first of nine mushroom extracts in Progenifix. Tom describes royal sun agaricus as “an incredible anti-inflammatory superfood” that is “full of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals” to help you lose weight and support overall health. Tom also recommends using royal sun agaricus to boost immunity, support good cholesterol levels, and inhibit free radicals by 79%. Most importantly, royal sun agaricus releases your “metabolic brakes,” helping you burn more fat faster.

Cordyceps Sinensis: Tom describes cordyceps sinensis, another mushroom, as an “anti-aging superfood” that is “proven to support cardiovascular health and decrease inflammation.” Cordyceps helps you lose weight by “neutralizing metabolic braking receptors.” By releasing the brakes on your metabolism, cordyceps can increase your metabolism, making it easier to achieve your weight loss goals.

Chaga: Another mushroom extract, chaga acts as an appetite suppressant, according to Tom, that makes it easier to eat healthier and reduce your daily caloric intake. It also blocks your body’s absorption of fat, making it easier for your body to burn food for energy instead of storing it as fat. For all of these reasons and more, Tom describes chaga as the “king” of mushrooms for weight loss.

Lion’s Mane: Yet another mushroom, lion’s mane mushroom extract is filled with vitamins, minerals, and beta glucans that can reduce anxiety, depression, and stress. If you’re anxious, depressed, and stressed, then your body stubbornly clings to weight instead of burning it. It’s a survival mechanism. By taking lion’s mane mushroom extract daily, you can force your body to release fat while avoiding absorbing more fat.

Turkey Tail: Turkey tail is a mushroom extract that contains probiotics. Probiotics feed good bacteria in your gut while reducing damage from oxidative stress. By supporting a healthy digestive system, turkey tail makes it easier for your body to process food and pass waste out of your body. In fact, many people struggle to lose weight because of poor digestive health – even if they’re eating right and exercising.

White Button: Progenifix contains white button mushrooms to activate a healthy metabolism, clear your mind, boost your energy, and lower stress – all of which help with weight loss. White button is one of the most popular and common mushrooms in the world today. Although Tom claims white button is a rare ingredient exclusive to the Amazon rainforest, white button grows around the world and has been used for centuries to support health and wellness.

After mixing all six of these mushroom extracts together, Tom found he had “a clinically proven solution to target the root cause of [his] slow, inactive metabolism” and to torch away unwanted fat.

Tom’s Weight Loss Results with Progenifix

Tom used himself as the first test subject for Progenifix. After mixing together a bunch of rare ingredients from the Amazon rainforest, Tom decided to take the powder and measure the results.

Tom noticed dramatic weight loss results and other benefits immediately after taking Progenifix for the first time, and he continued to experience dramatic benefits over the coming days and weeks.

Here’s what happened the first time Tom took Progenifix:

Just “minutes’ after Tom started taking Progenifix, he could “feel the warmth of the real, powerful nutrition” flowing through his body

The next morning, Tom had already lost 0.5” from his waistline

Every morning that followed, Tom continued to lose weight, dropping around 2lbs every night while taking Progenifix

After taking Progenifix for a few weeks, Tom had lost a total of 68lbs of raw, unwanted fat from his body, giving him a significant transformation in his belly, arms, thighs, and butt

Tom didn’t diet or exercise to achieve these results; in fact, he deliberately ate lots of unhealthy foods, including pizza, cake, chocolate, burgers, and other foods

Tom also noticed other health benefits from Progenifix. He slept better, improved the appearance of his skin, reduced bloating and gas, solved his joint and mobility problems, improved muscle tone, flattened his belly, and rejuvenated his sex life, among other benefits.

Tom visited his doctor and found Progenifix had improved other areas of his health. Progenifix had lowered Tom’s blood sugar and blood pressure levels, for example, and lowered his resting heart rate.

Next, Tom gave Progenifix to his wife, Tammy, and she lost 32lbs. After their impressive joint weight loss results, Tom realized he needed to share Progenifix with the world. Today, anyone can buy Progenifix online and purportedly enjoy similar benefits from the 10-second morning release.

Other Ingredients in Progenifix

The core of the Progenifix formula consists of the six mushroom extracts above. Tom describes these mushroom extracts as rare fungi sourced from the Amazon rainforest. To enhance the weight loss effects of Progenifix even further, however, Tom added more ingredients to Progenifix, on the recommendation of Dr. Goodman.

Reishi: Yet another mushroom extract, reishi can purportedly support good gut bacteria while reducing weight and preventing weight gain.

Shiitake: Shiitake supports the release of fat cells in the body – particularly in the liver, according to Tom. If your fatty liver is making it harder to lose weight, then shiitake may be able to help.

Woodear: Progenifix contains woodear, a lesser-known mushroom extract rich with fiber and antioxidants to support weight loss and overall health. According to Tom, woodear will protect the liver, lower cholesterol levels, and boost gut health, all of which help with weight loss.

Progenifix Targets Primal Stress Syndrome and Releases Your Metabolic Brakes

The mushroom extracts and other ingredients in Progenifix boost your metabolism and address weight loss by targeting two main effects, including Primal Stress Syndrome and your metabolic brakes.

Targets Primal Stress Syndrome: When your body has high levels of stress and anxiety, it clings to body fat stubbornly, making it difficult to lose weight. Tom calls it Primal Stress Syndrome. This effect was useful in prehistoric times, when human beings needed to store energy for survival. Today, however, this survival mechanism makes it difficult to lose weight.

Releases Your Metabolic Brakes: Progenifix can release your metabolic brakes. Over the years, your body may have applied the brakes to your metabolism, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight. A slow metabolism gives you a significant weight loss disadvantage. By releasing your metabolic brakes, you can purportedly lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time by boosting your metabolism.

The nine mushroom extracts in Progenifix aim to achieve both of these effects, helping you rapidly lose weight and boost other areas of health and wellness.

Scientific Evidence for Progenifix

Tom Goodman and the makers of Progenifix cite 50+ studies to verify Progenifix works as advertised. Although Tom Goodman does not claim to have any professional medical or nutritional experience, he seems confident his formula will help anyone lose weight in a short period of time without dieting or exercising. We’ll review some of that scientific evidence below to determine how Progenifix works and the science behind it.

Surprisingly, Tom claims to have conducted a clinical trial on his formula. Although that trial was not published in a peer-reviewed journal, Tom’s trial led to significant weight loss results in a short period. Here’s how the Progenifix clinical trial worked:

Tom sent a 6-month supply of Progenifix to friends, family, and some celebrities; all of them were over 40 and had struggled with weight loss

Tom also posted an advertisement on Facebook searching for men and women interested in trying the Amazonian weight loss powder

All participants in the trial needed to be over 40 years old with a BMI over 35 and must have had struggled with weight loss for over a year

Tom received an “overwhelming” number of requests from people seeking to join his clinical trial

Eventually, Tom sent a 6 month supply of Progenifix to 1,036 participants, making it one of the largest weight loss clinical trials in the history of the supplement industry

After 90 days, 97% of participants “went on to lose over 48 pounds of fat,” leading to a grand total of 48,248 pounds of weight loss

The other 3% of people lost 25lbs of fat but were also happy with the results

Participants also reported other health benefits, including less back and joint pain, lower stress and anxiety, better sex drive and libido, less brain fog, better cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, and flatter stomachs, among other benefits

Tom does not provide further details about the massive clinical trial, nor did he publish the clinical trial anywhere online or in a peer-reviewed journal. However, the test group lost around 0.5lb of fat per day, on average, across 1,000+ participants, making it one of the most successful weight loss trials in human history.

Beyond this clinical trial, there’s other evidence Progenifix can help with weight loss. In this 2018 study published in Molecules, for example, researchers found medicinal and edible mushrooms – including several of the varieties in Progenifix – had anti-obesity effects. Researchers found mushrooms had natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities that boosted metabolism and helped with fat burning, for example.

The Mayoruna tribe are also a real tribe native to the Amazon rainforest. Also known as the Matsés, the Mayoruna people live between the Javari and Galvez rivers in the Peruvian and Brazilian Amazon.

Overall, Progenifix contains a blend of science-backed mushroom extracts linked to weight loss, and the manufacturer claims to have conducted one of the largest human clinical trials in weight loss supplement history to verify the formula’s powerful weight loss results.

Progenifix Pricing

Progenifix is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order.

Here’s how pricing works when buying Progenifix online through the official website:

1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $177 + Shipping + 1 Free Bonus

$177 + Shipping + 1 Free Bonus 6 Bottles (180 Day Supply): $294 + Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Progenifix is not available in stores, through Amazon, or through any major online or offline retailer. You can exclusively buy Progenifix online through Progenifix.com.

Bonuses Included with Progenifix

As part of a 2022 promotion, all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Progenifix come with two free bonus eBooks. These eBooks can enhance the weight loss effects of Progenifix.

The bonus eBooks include:

Bonus eBook #1: Stress Less: The Essential Guide to Reducing Stress with Meditation and Mindfulness: Created by Progenifix, this eBook teaches you how to use proven meditation strategies to lower stress. Your body can’t burn fat when it’s stressed because of Primal Stress Syndrome.

Bonus eBook #2: Eat Your Way to Calm: The foods you eat have a powerful impact on your stress and anxiety levels. In this eBook, you can discover some of the best foods to eat – and worst foods to avoid – for health and wellness. You can discover simple methods to boost confidence, reduce anxiety, and calm your mind to lose weight. This eBook is only bundled with 6 bottle purchases of Progenifix.

Progenifix Refund Policy

All Progenifix purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy with the supplement for any reason.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process.

About Progenifix

Progenifix was created by a 44-year old photojournalist named Tom Goodman. Although Tom does not claim to have any medical or nutritional certifications or experience, he does claim to have teamed up with a Los Angeles-based doctor named Dr. Fred Armstrong to develop the formula. Many of the ingredients in Progenifix were added based on Dr. Armstrong’s recommendations.

Progenifix is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The company uses natural ingredients, including rare extracts sourced from the Amazon rainforest. Progenifix is also GMO-free and 100% vegetarian.

You can contact the Progenifix customer service team via the following:

Email: support@progenifix.com

Final Word

Progenifix is a weight loss supplement featuring a blend of nine mushroom extracts to release your metabolic brakes and help you rapidly lose weight without dieting or exercising.

Developed by a 44-year old photojournalist who discovered the formula in the depths of the Amazon rainforest, Progenifix purportedly caused 0.5lbs of weight loss per day in a 90-day clinical trial involving 1,000+ participants. On average, participants in that trial lost 48lbs in just 90 days.

To learn more about Progenifix and its powerful weight loss results, or to buy the popular weight loss formula online today, visit the official website at Progenifix.com

