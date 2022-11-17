PrimeDenta Reviewed – Is Prime Denta Legit?

PrimeDenta is a nutritional supplement designed to target the root cause of gum disease.

By taking one tablet of PrimeDenta daily, you can purportedly help prevent swollen gums, tender gums, painful chewing, receding gums, and loose or sensitive teeth, among other oral health issues.

Does PrimeDenta live up to the hype? How does PrimeDenta work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about PrimeDenta and how it works today in our review.

What is PrimeDenta?

PrimeDenta is an oral health supplement sold exclusively online through PrimeDenta.com.

Featuring a blend of oral probiotics, the science-backed supplement aims to target the root cause of gum disease to help prevent various oral health issues.

The root cause of gum disease, for many people, is a bacterial imbalance in your mouth. Like your gut, your mouth is home to billions of probiotic bacteria and 500+ strains. These strains work in various ways to defend your mouth against gum disease, tooth decay, and other serious oral health problems.

For various reasons, your mouth bacteria may become imbalanced, leading to oral health issues. PrimeDenta aims to help by giving your mouth the bacteria it needs to defend itself. Each dissolvable tablet of PrimeDenta contains 3.5 billion CFUs of probiotic bacteria, giving your mouth the beneficial bacteria needed to restore balance.

PrimeDenta is priced at $49 per bottle and backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

PrimeDenta Benefits

According to the makers of PrimeDenta, the supplement can help prevent the following oral health problems:

Red or swollen gums

Tender or bleeding gums

Painful chewing

Loose or sensitive teeth

Receding gums

Bad breath

To achieve these benefits, PrimeDenta claims to target the root cause of gum disease, which is bacterial imbalance within your mouth. By giving your mouth the bacteria it needs, PrimeDenta can support good oral health.

How Does PrimeDenta Work?

PrimeDenta aims to provide quick and effective relief for oral health problems while also helping to prevent future oral health problems.

By taking one tablet daily, you enjoy quick and effective relief from tooth decay and gum decay – and that relief lasts long term.

Just let one tablet of PrimeDenta melt in your mouth once per day after brushing your teeth. Then, you can purportedly “experience a life free from the painful symptoms of gum disease,” according to the manufacturer.

PrimeDenta works in a three step process to relieve oral health problems:

Step 1) Brush your teeth and let 1 PrimeDenta tablet melt in your mouth.

Brush your teeth and let 1 PrimeDenta tablet melt in your mouth. Step 2) Let the billions of probiotics within PrimeDenta reduce inflammation and limit the reproduction of bacteria by 86%.

Let the billions of probiotics within PrimeDenta reduce inflammation and limit the reproduction of bacteria by 86%. Step 3) Dramatically improve the health of your teeth and gums in 3 weeks.

According to the makers of PrimeDenta, brushing and flossing isn’t enough to defend against gum disease. In fact, nearly half of all adults over 30 have some type of gum disease. When you take PrimeDenta, you can fill in the gaps to help protect your teeth and gums, helping you avoid oral health issues that only get worse as you age.

How PrimeDenta Uses Probiotics to Help with Oral Health

PrimeDenta claims to solve existing oral health problems while also helping to prevent future oral health problems. To do that, PrimeDenta targets the root cause of oral health problems, which is a bacterial imbalance.

Your mouth, like your gut, is home to billions of probiotic bacteria. When your mouth is healthy, you have a diverse range of probiotic bacteria in good balance. These bacteria help break down food you eat, cleanse harmful bacteria from your mouth, and support your overall oral health.

When your oral bacteria are imbalanced, the opposite occurs. You create an environment where bad bacteria can thrive. These bad bacteria can overwhelm the good bacteria around your mouth, causing oral health problems to get worse.

To balance gut bacteria, PrimeDenta:

Repopulates your mouth with good bacteria

Creates a healthy environment in which other probiotic bacteria strains can grow

To do that, PrimeDenta uses a doctor-formulated blend of five science-backed strains with a total of 3.5 billion colony forming units (CFUs) – all in a single dissolvable candy.

Other PrimeDenta Benefits

PrimeDenta is primarily advertised as an oral and dental health supplement. However, the manufacturer claims you can expect to enjoy other benefits after taking PrimeDenta, including:

Targets your respiratory system

Supports your body’s ability to stay free from allergies

Promotes restful sleep

Promotes good digestion

Plus, PrimeDenta claims to work without side effects. The manufacturer recommends talking to a doctor before taking PrimeDenta (or any supplement) if you have a medical condition or are taking medication. However, it’s generally safe for any healthy adult to take, and it’s manufactured in an FDA-registered facility under strict and precise standards.

Why Use PrimeDenta?

PrimeDenta is designed to complement the effects of brushing and flossing to optimize your oral health. When you take PrimeDenta daily, you can improve overall health, banish the root cause of oral health issues, and support overall dental health, among other benefits.

Some of the reasons to use PrimeDenta daily include:

Reason #1: Brushing and Flossing Every Day Isn’t Enough: Even if you brush, floss, and use mouthwash every day, you’re still leaving behind plaque. That plaque may be difficult to notice because it’s the same color as our teeth. Even if you brush, you’re missing plaque, leaving harmful bacteria and debris on your teeth behind. Over time, this ignored plaque can worsen your dental health.

Reason #2: Your Dental Health is Linked to Your Overall Health: Your dental health plays a critical role in your overall health. If you’re unable to chew food properly, for example, then it can worsen your digestive health. Poor digestive health can lead to immune issues, poor nutrient absorption, and other health issues. If you ignore your dental health, you’re ignoring your overall health.

Reason #3: You Deserve a Healthy, Confident Smile: With many people, you notice their happy, healthy, clean smile before anything else. A confident smile makes a great first impression.

Because of all of these benefits, the makers of PrimeDenta recommend their supplement to people with all types of oral health problems and tooth concerns – from minor issues like bad breath to more serious concerns like loose teeth and bleeding gums.

PrimeDenta Ingredients

PrimeDenta contains five active ingredients, including four strains of probiotic bacteria and one serving of inulin powder (from chicory root) to help those probiotic bacteria thrive.

The active ingredients include:

Inulin Powder (100mg): Inulin is a type of prebiotic, which means it helps probiotic bacteria thrive. It’s fuel for probiotic bacteria. Just like you need to eat food to survive, probiotic bacteria need fuel to reproduce. Even if you have the right probiotic bacteria, you may not be creating the optimal environment for those probiotic bacteria because of low prebiotic levels. The inulin powder in PrimeDenta, derived from chicory root, aims to help.

Proprietary Probiotic Blend (20mg / 3.5 Billion CFU): The core of the PrimeDenta formula is a proprietary probiotic blend with 20mg, or 3.5 billion CFU, of probiotic bacteria. This formula contains Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus reuteri, and Bifidobacterium lactis (BL-04), three popular and proven strains that work in the following ways:

Lactobacillus Reuteri (“The Fireman”): This ingredient “puts out inflammation,” according to the makers of PrimeDenta, and it’s one reason why the supplement claims to reduce inflammation. Lactobacillus reuteri also has antimicrobial effects, limits the production of bad bacteria by 86%, and increases healing time by 46%.

Lactobacillus Paracasei (“The Special Agent”): Described as the “special agent” of the formula, Lactobacillus paracasei kills the bacteria that causes tooth decay (streptococcus), helping to fight back against the root cause of oral, gum, mouth, and teeth problems.

Bifidobacterium Lactis (“Mary Poppins”): The makers of PrimeDenta describe this probiotic strain as the “Mary Poppins” of the proprietary formula because it speeds up the absorption of nutrients into cells, ferrying ingredients from one part of your body to where they need to go. It also helps with gum strength while reducing periodontal inflammation. Periodontal inflammation is associated with gum disease and poor overall oral health. By reducing this inflammation, PrimeDenta can help defend against gum disease.

Streptococcus Salivarius (20mg): PrimeDenta contains Streptococcus salivarius, also known as Salivarius A2. This ingredient maintains the immune health of your sinuses, which include your oral cavity, ear, nose, and throat. Studies show people with higher levels of Streptococcus salivarius in their system tend to have whiter teeth which is why many people take a Streptococcus salivarius supplement to help.

Other (Inactive) Ingredients: To form the dissolvable capsule, PrimeDenta also contains a mixture of inactive ingredients, including microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), calcium (from dicalcium phosphate), natural strawberry flavor, and peppermint essential oil.

What to Expect After Taking PrimeDenta

According to the manufacturer, people who don’t take PrimeDenta can experience discolored teeth, sensitive teeth, sore gums, bad breath, and suboptimal oral health, among other serious gum, tooth, and mouth problems.

After taking PrimeDenta, however, you can expect to enjoy benefits like:

Whitened teeth

Strong, healthy teeth

Fresh breath

Healthy gums

Optimal oral health

Scientific Evidence for PrimeDenta

PrimeDenta has not completed clinical trials to verify it works as advertised to help solve existing tooth decay and gum health problems or help prevent future oral health problems. The manufacturer has also not published a references page online featuring third party research. However, plenty of research supports the science behind oral probiotics. We’ll review that evidence below to explain how PrimeDenta works.

Probiotics for oral health have been popular since the early 2000s and 2010s. According to a 2010 study published in the European Journal of Dentistry, probiotic supplements were typically seen as gut health formulas; over the early 2000s, however, researchers conducted several trials finding probiotic supplements could also help with gut health.

One study found probiotics helped with oral health because they had the unique ability to create a “biofilm,” or a protective layer over your teeth. This biofilm acts as a protective lining and helps to replace any biofilm-growing pathogen. Because of this effect and other methods of action, researchers believe probiotics have an active role “in prevention and treatment of oral infections,” including in cavities (dental caries) and other periodontal disease – just as advertised by the makers of PrimeDenta.

Some studies also suggest halitosis (a cause of bad breath), is linked to poor probiotic balance in the mouth. Halitosis, also known as oral malodor, occurs via the putrefaction of sulfur-containing amino acids. It affects 30 to 50% of the population and can lead to issues with confidence, social interactions, and quality of life. One 2022 review study found probiotics could help with the elimination of oral halitosis – even when taken for as little as 14 days.

The makers of PrimeDenta claim their supplement will reduce inflammation and help defend against gum disease. Studies show probiotics can help with inflammation of the gums and mouth. In fact, common mouth diseases like gingivitis occur when the soft tissue surrounding your mouth becomes inflamed. When left untreated, this can progress to a more dangerous demise called periodontitis.

At first glance, PrimeDenta looks similar to any ordinary gut health probiotic supplement. However, the delivery system makes a crucial difference: gut probiotic supplements are designed to pass through your stomach acid and release into your gut. PrimeDenta, meanwhile, is a dissolvable tablet that releases probiotic bacteria throughout your mouth, allowing them to go to work immediately.

Overall, the oral cavity (i.e. your mouth) is home to 500+ bacterial species. If your oral probiotic bacteria are imbalanced, then you may struggle with oral health in various ways. PrimeDenta provides your mouth with a strong serving of probiotic bacteria to support healthy inflammation in multiple ways.

PrimeDenta Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

PrimeDenta has received a perfect 5.0 star rating for effectiveness, value for money, and convenience, according to the official website, suggesting most customers are very happy with how the formula works, how much they paid, and the overall convenience of the formula. The formula also has a nearly-perfect 4.9 star rating in the other two metrics, including quality and safety.

In fact, many of the reviewers appear to have suffered from serious oral health problems before taking PrimeDenta – only to notice significant benefits within weeks of using the supplement.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified customers on the official website:

One customer tried all types of mouthwashes and teeth whitening products over the years, but nothing worked. Finally, she tried PrimeDenta and claims her “teeth feel and look amazing” and that PrimeDenta “just works.”

Another customer claims to have neglected her teeth and gums for years, leading to an embarrassing appearance. After taking PrimeDenta, she is no longer embarrassed and she has regained her confidence.

Multiple customers claim to have been dealing with poor oral health and teeth conditions for years before trying PrimeDenta. One customer claims she “can’t remember the last time [her] teeth looked and felt this good” and that she’s been recommending PrimeDenta to everyone as a result.

Other customers praise PrimeDenta for being easy to use, and they enjoy how they can simply pop it into their mouth, then brush every night and let the formula go to work.

One customer claims her dentist was impressed by her recent visit, claiming he was “thrilled by how healthy [her] gums look” after taking PrimeDenta.

Overall, 99% of reviewers would recommend PrimeDenta to a friend, according to the official website, and the oral health supplement has an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5.

PrimeDenta Pricing

PrimeDenta is priced at $49 per bottle, although you could pay as little as $38 per bottle when buying multiple bottles online.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when purchasing through PrimeDenta.com today:

1 Bottle: $49

$49 3 Bottles: $129 ($43 Per Bottle)

$129 ($43 Per Bottle) 6 Bottles: $228 ($38 Per Bottle)

Each bottle contains a one month supply of PrimeDenta, or 30 tablets. You take one tablet daily to help prevent oral health problems.

PrimeDenta Refund Policy

PrimeDenta is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with PrimeDenta for any reason, you can request a complete refund within 60 days of your purchase with no questions asked.

About PrimeDenta

PrimeDenta is made in the United States in an FDA-approved facility under sterile, strict, and precise standards.

You can contact the makers of PrimeDenta via the following:

Email: help@primedenta.com

According to the official website, the support team typically responds within one business day.

Final Word

PrimeDenta is an oral health supplement that claims to help prevent many serious oral, mouth, tooth, and gum problems – including swollen and bleeding gums, loose and sensitive teeth, painful chewing, bad breath, and even receding gums, among other concerns.

To do that, PrimeDenta contains a blend of probiotic bacteria in each dissolvable tablet. By letting the tablet dissolve in your mouth once per day, you can infuse your mouth with the probiotics needed to restore gum and tooth health.

To learn more about how PrimeDenta works or to buy the oral health supplement online today, visit the official website at PrimeDenta.com.

