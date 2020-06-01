Port of Tacoma

PUBLIC NOTICE DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE

Project Name: Port of Tacoma Buildings Surplus/Demo, Port Parcel 129, 3604 40th Ave East, Tacoma WA

Description of proposal:

Parcel 129 is a 10-acre parcel purchased in December 2018 by the Port to support the organization’s habitat mitigation strategy by expanding the adjacent Upper Clear Creek Mitigation Site (UCCMS). Demolition of the existing structures will prepare the site for a future habitat construction project, which is planned to be added to the Port of Tacoma’s Mitigation Bank to be used for future Port development projects or for sale to other public or private entities to support their projects that have unavoidable aquatic or fish habitat impacts.

The project involves the removal, by surplus (sale or donation) or demo, 5 structures (totaling 16,319 square feet) from the property, along with decommissioning the potable water well, removing the septic systems and drain fields, disconnecting utilities, and disposal of miscellaneous site debris. Hazardous materials identified in the HBM survey will be remediated in accordance with all applicable laws and requirements. This includes asbestos-containing materials, lead-based paint, and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and any other hazardous materials found during demolition. Surplus will involve removal by relocating or dismantling of structures by winning bidder or the entity receiving the donation. The demolition will be conducted by a Port procured contractor using mechanical methods and will include recycling materials from the structures as feasible.

Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The project will be located at 3604 40th Ave. East, Tacoma WA, Pierce County, situated in Section 13 of Township 20 N, Range 03 E of the Willamette Meridian.

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma , the lead agency for this proposal, has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administration building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comments and Request for Reconsideration: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have 14 calendars days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. Only those who commented within the 14-day comment period shall have standing to file a Request for Reconsideration. Any challenge to a SEPA threshold determination shall be initiated by filing a Request for Reconsideration with the Responsible Official or designee no later than 7 calendar days following the end of the 14-day comment period for the SEPA determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comment Start Date: 6/2/2020 Comment End Date: 6/16/2020 Request for Reconsideration End Date: 6/23/2020 IDX-899815

June 1, 2020