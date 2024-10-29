PORT OF TACOMA

PUBLIC NOTICE

Project Name: 2025 Brownfields Cleanup Grant Application

Description of proposal: The Port of Tacoma is applying for a Fiscal Year 2025 Brownfields Cleanup Grant through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Port Parcel 132 Maritime Center cleanup project and invites public comment on our grant application. Parcel 132 is a brownfield in need of remediation to clean up historically contaminated soil and groundwater from past industrial/manufacturing operations at this location. Award of this grant will help alleviate the financial burden of site remediation at Parcel 132 and allow this property to join the rest of Port Maritime Center footprint in redevelopment and return to beneficial use for the community.

Location: 426 E 11th Street, Pierce County, Tacoma, WA at coordinates 47.253950°, -122.428550°

Comments: Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Melisa Bod at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421, by email environment@portoftacoma.com or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/2025brownfields

Comment Start Date: Open Now

Comment End Date: November 13, 2024

IDX-1004558

October 29, 2024