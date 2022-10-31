Port of Tacoma Commission-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given pursuant to RCW 53.35.020 that on November 17, 2022 at 12:00 Noon or as soon thereafter as it may be called on the agenda the Port of Tacoma Commission will meet in Room 104 of The Fabulich Center, 3600 Port of Tacoma Road, Tacoma, Washington, for the purpose of a hearing and adoption of the statutory budget for the Port District for the year 2023. Members of the public may submit written comment via email to comment@portoftacoma.com. Written comments received by 9:00 a.m. PT, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 will be distributed to Commissioners. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Commission Meeting page of the Port’s website: www.portoftacoma.com. The 2023 preliminary budget for the Port of Tacoma has been prepared and is on file at the Port of Tacoma Administrative Offices, One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, Washington; a copy may be obtained by any taxpayer at that address. A copy is available for review on the Port of Tacoma’s Website at https://www.portoftacoma.com/about/financial-information.

Notice is further given that The Port of Tacoma (Homeport) budget impacts The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) budget, as the NWSA acts as the manager of the marine interests of the Homeport.

Don Meyer, President

Port of Tacoma Commission

IDX-965685

October 31, November 7, 2022