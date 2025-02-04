PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #E2172 For

ON-CALL ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTANT SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting Statements of Qualifications from firms’ qualified and interested in providing Architectural and Engineering Services on an on-call basis. The Scope of Work includes responding to Task Order requests for performance of Architectural and Engineering work as the need for such work arises. Services will be authorized by issuance of individual Task orders that will define in detail the scope and schedule of the work to be performed.

Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Statements of Qualifications will be accepted until 2:00p.m., PST, February 27, 2025, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Procurement Coordinator email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Consultant will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

This Contract may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

