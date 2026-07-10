TS #: 26-77994-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS #: 26-77994

Title Order #: 260095934-WA-MSI

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: CIARRA COLACINO, A MARRIED PERSON, AS HER SEPARATE PROPERTY

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Current trustee of the deed of trust: North Star Trustee, LLC

Current mortgage servicer for the deed of trust: NewRez LLC

Reference number of the deed of trust: 202204210329

Parcel Number(s): 2038240010

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, North Star Trustee, LLC will on 8/14/2026, at 9:00 AM at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza Outside the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE SOUTH 42 FEET OF THE NORTH 85 FEET OF LOTS 1, 2, AND 3 IN BLOCK 3824 OF MAP OF NEW TACOMA, WASHINGTON TERRITORY, AS PER MAP THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 03, 1875 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Commonly known as: 1206 N 9TH ST

TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98403

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 4/15/2022, recorded 4/21/2022, as Instrument No. 202204210329, records of Pierce County, Washington, from CIARRA COLACINO, A MARRIED PERSON, AS HER SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Grantor(s), to CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY OF WASHINGTON, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for MLD MORTGAGE, INC., A CORPORATION, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing , under an Assignment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 202510240255.

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

PAYMENT INFORMATION

FROM 8/1/2025

2/1/2026

THRU 01/31/2026

04/22/2026

NO. PMT

6

3

AMOUNT $3,175.43

$3,278.34

TOTAL

$19,052.58

$9,835.02

Legal Fee Balance:

$3,401.56

Other Fees Balance: $391.00

LATE CHARGE INFORMATION

TOTAL LATE CHARGES $367.76

PROMISSORY NOTE INFORMATION

Note Dated: 4/15/2022

Note Amount: $474,251.00

Interest Paid To: 7/1/2025

Next Due Date: 8/1/2025

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $447,175.11, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from 7/1/2025, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on 8/14/2026. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 8/3/2026, (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 8/3/2026 (11 days before the sale) the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 8/3/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

NAME / ADDRESS

CIARRA COLACINO AKA CIARRA E. COLACINO AKA CIARRA HANNAH AKA CIARRA EPRIS HANNAH 1206 N 9TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98403

CIARRA COLACINO AKA CIARRA E. COLACINO AKA CIARRA HANNAH AKA CIARRA EPRIS HANNAH 1206 N 9TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98403-1509

CIARRA COLACINO AKA CIARRA E. COLACINO AKA CIARRA HANNAH AKA CIARRA EPRIS HANNAH 1206 N 9TH

TACOMA, WA 98403

CIARRA COLACINO AKA CIARRA E. COLACINO AKA CIARRA HANNAH AKA CIARRA EPRIS HANNAH C/O NICOLE BOLAN, BOLAN LAW GROUP, PS 4717 S 19TH ST STE 109

TACOMA, WA 98405-1167

CIARRA COLACINO AKA CIARRA E. COLACINO AKA CIARRA HANNAH C/O BOLIN LAW GROUP. P S 4717 SOUTH 19TH STREET, SUITE 109

TACOMA, WA 98405

SPOUSE OF CIARRA COLACINO AKA CIARRA E. COLACINO AKA CIARRA HANNAH AKA CIARRA EPRIS HANNAH 1206 N 9TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98403

SPOUSE OF CIARRA COLACINO AKA CIARRA E. COLACINO AKA CIARRA HANNAH AKA CIARRA EPRIS HANNAH 1206 N 9TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98403-1509

SPOUSE OF CIARRA COLACINO AKA CIARRA E. COLACINO AKA CIARRA HANNAH AKA CIARRA EPRIS HANNAH 1206 N 9TH

TACOMA, WA 98403

STEPHEN P BALDWIN 1206 N 9TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98403

STEPHEN P BALDWIN 1206 N 9TH ST

TACOMA, WA 98403-1509

STEPHEN P BALDWIN 1206 N 9TH

TACOMA, WA 98403

by both first class and certified mail on 3/4/2026, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served 3/5/2026, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the Unlawful Detainer Act, Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE – Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663)

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Local counseling agencies in Washington: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 https://nwjustice.org/home

Línea directa estatal sobre ejecuciones hipotecarias para obtener asistencia y derivación a asesores de vivienda recomendados por la Comisión de Financiamiento de Vivienda del estado de Washington (Housing Finance Commission): Teléfono: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663) Sitio web: https://www.homeownership-wa.org/ Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos (Department of Housing and Urban Development): Teléfono: 1-800-569-4287 Sitio web: https://answers.hud.gov/housingcounseling/s/?language=en_US Línea directa estatal de asistencia legal civil para obtener asistencia y derivaciones a otros asesores de vivienda y abogados: Teléfono: 1-800-606-4819 Sitio web: https://nwjustice.org/home

This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Starting March 1, 2026, Federal Law may prohibit North Star Trustee, LLC from issuing a Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale in connection with this trustee’s sale until information about the winning bidder is reported to the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. See, 31 CFR § 1031.320 (https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-31/subtitle-B/chapter-X/part-1031/subpart-C/section-1031.320). If this trustee’s sale qualifies as a “reportable transfer” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(b), and you, as buyer, qualify as a “transferee entity” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(1) or “transferee trust” under 31 CFR § 1031.320(e)(2), you will be obligated to provide information about the Beneficial Owner(s) of the transferee to North Star Trustee, LLC or North Star Trustee, LLC’s designated representative. If you qualify as an exempt entity or trust under 31 CFR § 1031.320(n)(10-(11), you may be required to provide evidence of the exemption supported by a declaration under penalty of perjury. If the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale cannot be issued due to a qualified transferee’s failure or inability to provide the necessary reporting information, the qualified transferee will be responsible for all fees and costs to re-notice the trustee’s sale.

DATED: 04/06/2026 North Star Trustee, LLC, as Trustee

Kellie Barnes, Trustee Sale Officer

Address for service:

North Star Trustee, LLC

6100 219th ST SW, Suite 480

Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043

Trustee Phone No: (206) 866-5345

Trustee Fax No: (206) 374-2252

Trustee Email: info@northstartrustee.com Beneficiary / Servicer Phone: 800-365-7107

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss.

COUNTY OF SNOHOMISH )

I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Kellie Barnes is the person who appeared before me, and said person acknowledged that she signed this instrument, on oath stated that she was authorized to execute the instrument and acknowledged it as the Trustee Sale Officer of North Star Trustee, LLC to be the free and voluntary act of such party for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

Dated: 04/06/2026 Theresa Stearns NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington, residing at Mountlake Terrace, WA My commission expires 7/11/2029

EPP 47475 Pub Dates 07/10 & 07/31/2026 IDX-1033335

July 10, 31, 2026