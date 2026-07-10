Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 15, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

01 Acura MDX

? Aluminum 12’ Boat

06 BMW 325

11 Cadi CTS

95 Cadi Eldorado

06 Chev Cobalt

06 Chev Impala

06 Chry 300

85 Custom Utility Trailer

95 Dodge Dakota 05 Dodge Grand Caravan

10 Ford F350

13 Ford Focus

03 Hyundi Elantra

99 Jeep Grand Cherokee

04 Kia Sorento

04 Merc Sable

? NOMAD 16’ Travel Trailer

24 ROEN Shotgun 650

01 Toyota Corolla

76 VW Rabbit

07 VW Passat

82 VW Scirocco

74 Yahama DT175A

IDX-1033520

July 10, 2026