Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, July 10, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on July 15, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
01 Acura MDX
? Aluminum 12’ Boat
06 BMW 325
11 Cadi CTS
95 Cadi Eldorado
06 Chev Cobalt
06 Chev Impala
06 Chry 300
85 Custom Utility Trailer
95 Dodge Dakota 05 Dodge Grand Caravan
10 Ford F350
13 Ford Focus
03 Hyundi Elantra
99 Jeep Grand Cherokee
04 Kia Sorento
04 Merc Sable
? NOMAD 16’ Travel Trailer
24 ROEN Shotgun 650
01 Toyota Corolla
76 VW Rabbit
07 VW Passat
82 VW Scirocco
74 Yahama DT175A
IDX-1033520
July 10, 2026