PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #1430

for

PARATRANSIT TECHNOLOGY REPLACEMENT PROJECT

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting Statements of Qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing a solution for the Paratransit Technology Replacement Project. Pierce Transit is interested in new technologies that allow for more effective and efficient communication, routing, scheduling and managing of Paratransit Operations. This project includes the replacement of hardware, software, and equipment necessary for a complete system. Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual (non-mandatory) Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on February 14, 2023, at 1:00p.m. All prospective proposers are encouraged to attend via Microsoft Teams. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents. To attend, use the MS Teams link/information below:

Microsoft Teams meeting Join on your computer, mobile app or room device Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 286 530 133 101 Passcode: unYVgh Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only) +1 206-899-2838,,79280986# United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 792 809 86# Statements of Qualifications will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. March 17, 2023, and must be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Coordinator: email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

PIERCE TRANSIT REPRESENTATIVE

Shawna Fore

Contract Coordinator

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index Transit Talent

Daily Journal of Commerce

Mass Transit

OMWBE

IDX-971299

February 8, 2023