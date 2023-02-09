University of Washington

Request for Proposals

Job Order Contracting Services 2023

The University of Washington (University) is requesting Proposals from contractors interested in providing Job Order Contracting (JOC) services to the University at its campuses in Seattle, Tacoma, Bothell, and other facilities throughout the state that are owned and/or operated by the University. The selected Job Order Contractors shall provide indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity construction services for minor construction, renovation, repair and alteration projects for classroom, research, laboratory, medical, administrative, sports and other facilities at fixed unit prices.

Pre-Proposal Meeting: An informational meeting is scheduled for February 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM (noon) PT, via Zoom https://washington.zoom.us/j/93250968294?pwd=ZHoweFVEV1M3OE9sc2NxR0dBV0pVZz09

Meeting ID: 932 5096 8294, Passcode: 300576

Submittal Deadline: 3:00 p.m. PT on February 27, 2023

Obtaining the RFP: A copy of the RFP with additional information about Job Order Contracting and the selection process may be obtained through Workday Strategic Sourcing, the UW-Facilities electronic bidding system at the following website address: https://go.scoutrfp.com/rfps/public/451957. Any addenda issued for the RFP will be published at the same website address. Firms must register on Workday Strategic Sourcing to view and respond to this Request for Proposals.

IDX-971283

Date of Publication: February 9, 2023.