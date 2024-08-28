Sutter Metals LLC- Public Notice

Sutter Metals LLC, 5213 S Burlington Way Tacoma, WA 98409,

is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities. The industrial site, known as Sutter Metals LLC, is located at 5312 S Burlington Way in Tacoma. Operations are due to start up on/started on 6/1/2020. Industrial activities include SCRAP AND WASTE MATERIALS, Recyclable Material Merchant Wholesalers. Stormwater from the site discharges to North Overflow, South Overflow. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program – Industrial Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

August 28, September 4, 2024