PIERCE TRANSIT REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

For

ON-CALL ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTANT SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting Statements of Qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional engineering and architectural services on an on-call basis. The Scope of Work includes responding to Task Order requests for performance of Architectural and Engineering work as the need for such work arises. Services will be authorized by issuance of individual Task orders that will define in detail the scope and schedule of the work to be performed.

Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held June 2nd, 2021, 3:00-4:00 pm. The pre-proposal meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft teams. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Or call in (audio only)

+1 206-899-2838,,876767811# United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 876 767 811#

Statements of Qualifications will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. June 16, 2021, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator: email: lhernandez@piercetransit.org.

PIERCE TRANSIT REPRESENTATIVE

Luis Hernandez Contract Coordinator

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce OMWBE

IDX-928280

May 25, 2021