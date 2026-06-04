City of GIG HARBOR Public Hearing IDX1031782

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

GIG HARBOR CITY COUNCIL

Monday, June 22, 2026

5:30 PM

Gig Harbor Civic Center Council Chambers

Notice is hereby given that the Gig Harbor City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the adoption of the City’s Six-Year TIP 2027-2032 on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the Gig Harbor City Council Chambers located in the Civic Center at 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor WA 98335.

The draft Six-Year TIP 2027-2032 is available for review on the City of Gig Harbor’s website at

https://www.gigharbor

wa.gov/263/City-Documents.

The public is invited to comment at the scheduled hearing, submit comments in writing to City Clerk, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by emailing comments to CityClerk@gigharborwa.gov. Comments must be received no later than noon on Monday, June 22, 2026.

IDX1031782

June 4, 2026