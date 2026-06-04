Notice of Postponed Trustee’s Sale IDX 1031824

Notice of Postponed Trustee’s Sale of Commercial Loan(s)

TO: Borrowers, Grantors, Occupants of the Premises, Junior Lienholders, Recorded Interest Holders, Persons Requesting Notice, and All Other Interested Parties

This Notice concerns the following deed of trust and real property:

Item / Information

Deed of Trust

Deed of Trust dated February 11, 2022

Recording Information

Auditor’s File No. 202202110667, records of Pierce County, Washington

Grantors/Debtors

Bella Harbor Development LLC; MRR Keller LLC I; MRR Keller LLC II

Current Beneficiary

Legacy Lending, LLC

Current Trustee

Nevada Walker, PLLC / Kirk N. Walker, Esq.

Current Mortgage Servicer

FCI Lender Services, Inc.

Assessor’s PID

031904-3132

Common Address

11002 Pacific Aves, Tacoma, WA 98444

Legal Description:

PARCEL B OF DECLARATION OF BOUNDARY LINE REVISION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9006060590, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

The Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale of Commercial Loan(s) set the trustee’s sale for April 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., outside the Pierce County Superior Courthouse located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington. On April 24, 2026, at the time and place fixed for the sale, the trustee or the trustee’s authorized agent orally continued the trustee’s sale by public proclamation.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the trustee’s sale is postponed and will be conducted as follows:

Item / Postponed Sale Information

Date

Monday, June 22, 2026

Time

10:00 a.m.

Place

Outside the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington

The sale was orally continued to a Friday date of June 19, 2026. June 19 is a Washington state legal holiday, Juneteenth, under RCW 1.16.050. Under RCW 61.24.040, a trustee’s sale is to be held on Friday, or if Friday is a legal holiday, on the following Monday. Accordingly, the postponed trustee’s sale will be held on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 10 a.m. This Notice is given pursuant to RCW 61.24.040, including the provisions governing postponed trustee’s sales and the time and place for conducting a trustee’s sale. Except for the postponed sale date stated in this Notice, all other terms, statements, amounts, rights, warnings, and conditions set forth in the Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale of Commercial Loan(s) remain unchanged unless otherwise modified by writen notice or by operation of law.

DATED: June 2, 2026.

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

By: /s/ Kirk Walker

Kirk N. Walker, Esq.

of Nevada Walker, PLLC

c/o Brian Tucker,

28405 NE 24th Ave.

Ridgefield, WA 98642

E: kirk@nevadawalker.com

T: 702-793-4125

IDX-1031824

June 4, 2026