Notice of Postponed Trustee’s Sale IDX 1031824
Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 4, 2026
Notice of Postponed Trustee’s Sale of Commercial Loan(s)
TO: Borrowers, Grantors, Occupants of the Premises, Junior Lienholders, Recorded Interest Holders, Persons Requesting Notice, and All Other Interested Parties
This Notice concerns the following deed of trust and real property:
Item / Information
Deed of Trust
Deed of Trust dated February 11, 2022
Recording Information
Auditor’s File No. 202202110667, records of Pierce County, Washington
Grantors/Debtors
Bella Harbor Development LLC; MRR Keller LLC I; MRR Keller LLC II
Current Beneficiary
Legacy Lending, LLC
Current Trustee
Nevada Walker, PLLC / Kirk N. Walker, Esq.
Current Mortgage Servicer
FCI Lender Services, Inc.
Assessor’s PID
031904-3132
Common Address
11002 Pacific Aves, Tacoma, WA 98444
Legal Description:
PARCEL B OF DECLARATION OF BOUNDARY LINE REVISION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9006060590, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
The Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale of Commercial Loan(s) set the trustee’s sale for April 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., outside the Pierce County Superior Courthouse located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington. On April 24, 2026, at the time and place fixed for the sale, the trustee or the trustee’s authorized agent orally continued the trustee’s sale by public proclamation.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the trustee’s sale is postponed and will be conducted as follows:
Item / Postponed Sale Information
Date
Monday, June 22, 2026
Time
10:00 a.m.
Place
Outside the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington
The sale was orally continued to a Friday date of June 19, 2026. June 19 is a Washington state legal holiday, Juneteenth, under RCW 1.16.050. Under RCW 61.24.040, a trustee’s sale is to be held on Friday, or if Friday is a legal holiday, on the following Monday. Accordingly, the postponed trustee’s sale will be held on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 10 a.m. This Notice is given pursuant to RCW 61.24.040, including the provisions governing postponed trustee’s sales and the time and place for conducting a trustee’s sale. Except for the postponed sale date stated in this Notice, all other terms, statements, amounts, rights, warnings, and conditions set forth in the Amended Notice of Trustee’s Sale of Commercial Loan(s) remain unchanged unless otherwise modified by writen notice or by operation of law.
DATED: June 2, 2026.
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
By: /s/ Kirk Walker
Kirk N. Walker, Esq.
of Nevada Walker, PLLC
c/o Brian Tucker,
28405 NE 24th Ave.
Ridgefield, WA 98642
E: kirk@nevadawalker.com
T: 702-793-4125
IDX-1031824
June 4, 2026