CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Gig Harbor High School Track & Field Renovation

Permit Number(s): PL-SPR-26-0001

Date of Notice: June 5, 2026

Applicant: D.A. Hogan & Associates – Jeff Burke

Agent: D.A. Hogan & Associates – Jeff Burke

Project Location: 5101 Rosedale Street | Parcel Number – 0221063047. The site is located on the north side of Rosedale Street, approximately 1,600 feet west of the intersection with Skansie Avenue.

Project Description: Proposal is to modernize the existing high school track and field to improve safety, accessibility, and usability for students and the community. As part of the project, the Hearing Examiner will consider a request for a performance-based height exception for athletic field lighting.

SEPA Threshold Determination: The proposal is categorically exempt from SEPA

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: Hearing Examiner, June 16th, 2026 at 1:30 pm, Virtual Hearing Interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing virtually and provide testimony on this proposal. The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 19.05.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday or on the City’s Permit Portal. A copy of the staff report on this proposal will be available at least seven days prior to the hearing. A copy of the application, all documents and evidence relied upon by the applicant, and applicable criteria are available for inspection at no cost; copies will be provided at the requestor’s cost.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification, written comments, including any written comments addressing the findings required for a decision, must be submitted to the Planning Division no later than close of business on June 15th, 2026. Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Nestor Guevara, Senior Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, NGuevara@gigharborwa.gov or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX1031857

June 5, 2026