PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #1086

ForTRANSIT PLANNING APPLICATIONS PARTNERSHIP

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting Statements of Qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing transit planning application services for the trip planning project.

Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



A virtual pre-proposal Teams meeting will be held July 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The Teams meeting call in number is 206-899-2838, Conference ID # 145 046 314#.. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Statements of Qualifications will be accepted until 4 p.m. August 7, 2020, and may be submitted electronically to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager: email: lshilley@piercetransit.org.

PIERCE TRANSIT REPRESENTATIVE

Linda Shilley

Procurement Manager

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-903833

July 20, 2020