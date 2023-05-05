PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #1653

For SPANAWAY TRANSIT CENTER PARKING LOT EXPANSION

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting Statements of Qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing consultant services for Preliminary Engineering/Design, environmental clearances and documentation (NEPA and SEPA), bidding and construction support services for Spanaway Transit Center Parking Lot Expansion Construction Phase.

Some conceptual level work has been completed by a prior consulting firm under a past consultant agreement. This material will be provided to the successful firm to inform their work under this contract.

Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on May 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and will convene via Microsoft Teams.

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 253 623 487 818

Passcode: A3VHDK

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 206-899-2838,,28039879#

United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 280 398 79#

Statement of Qualifications will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. May 26, 2023, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator: lhernandez@piercetransit.org

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Consultant will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

This Project may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

IDX-976413

May 5, 2023