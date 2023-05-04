CASE NO: 23-2-06125-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

RECEIVERSHIP

[for publication]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

EASTPORT CENTER, LLC, a Washington limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

v.

EASTPORT BUSINESS CENTER, LLC, a Washington limited liability company,

Defendants.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the Order Appointing General Receiver (“Order”) entered by this Court on April 26, 2023, Capital Financial, LLC has been appointed General Receiver (“Receiver”) over Eastport Business Center, LLC and the real property located at 6416 Pacific Highway E., Fife, WA 98424 (“Property”).

Claims. All persons and businesses who believe they are owed money related to the Property on account of any goods, services or credit provided to the Property before April 26, 2023, must complete the Proof of Claim Form available through the receiver’s attorney. Creditors who fail to timely file a claim will not share in any distributions, should funds become available. The Proof of Claim Form must be returned to the Receiver’s counsel at the address listed below no later than thirty days from the date of this notice, or June 30, 2023, whichever is later. The bar date for state agencies or taxing authorities is November 27, 2023.

DATED this 2nd day of May 2023.

RECEIVER: Capital Financial, LLC

ATTORNEYS FOR RECEIVER: Daniel J. Bugbee, WSBA #42412

Claire L. Rootjes, WSBA #42178

DBS Law

155 NE 100th St., Suite 205

Seattle, Washington 98125

(206) 489-3802

IDX-976238

May 4, 11, 18, 2023