PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2205

For

TRANSIT VEHICLE BUY AMERICA AUDIT AND INSPECTION SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing transit vehicle buy America audit and inspection services for multiple rolling stock purchases funded by the Federal Transit Administration in accordance with 49 CFR 663. Scope of Work:

The Contractor shall provide labor and associated costs to perform the transit vehicle buy America audit and on-site inspection services, inspection reports, and pre and post award documentation for multipe rolling stock purchases through 2026. The Master Contract will be issued for an amount not to exceed $100,000. The Contract shall expire December 31, 2026, or when the sum of $100,000 has been expended, whichever occurs first. If, at the end of the Contract term, available contract funds remain, the Contract term may be extended upon mutual agreement.

The work will be assigned by Work Order; each Work Order will address the scope of work, estimated cost and time of completion, and shall be performed in accordance with the Work Order. Compensation shall be based on actuals and paid at the unit prices bid.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until February 26, 2025 at 2:00 p.m., and shall be submitted electronically to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager email: lshilley@piercetransit.org.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Consultant will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

This Project may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

February 6, 2025