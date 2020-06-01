PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1065

For

CAD/AVL SYSTEM REPLACEMENT

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from qualified firms interested in providing the systems and services to complete Pierce Transit’s CAD/AVL System Replacement project.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual (non-mandatory) Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on June 11, 2020 at 1:00p.m. All prospective proposers are encouraged to attend via Microsoft Teams. To attend and be sent the login information send your email request to udahir@piercetransit.org any time prior to 24 hours of the meeting start time.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. June 29, 2020, and must be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Purchasing Agent email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

Transit Talent

IDX-899859

June 1, 2020