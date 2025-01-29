PIERCE TRANSIT -REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PIERCE TRANSIT ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2196

SPOT WLEDER

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing a three phase spot welder for use in autobody repair work. Pierce Transit is also interested in training for employees on use and maintenance. Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., February 11, 2025, and may be submitted electronically to Teri Svedahl, Procurement Analyst, email: TSvedahl@PierceTransit.org.

January 29, 2025