PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1750

For

ON-DEMAND MICROTRANSIT TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing flexible on-demand microtransit transportation services to the public within specific service areas designated by Pierce Transit.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Bidders are encouraged to "Register as a Bidder", in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the "Bidders List". Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 1:00 PM PDT on July 13, 2023, and may be submitted electronically to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager: email: lshilley@piercetransit.org.

A virtual Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held at 1:00 PM PDT on June 28, 2023. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend via Microsoft Teams. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the RFP process and requirements for proposal submittals, specifications, and the scope of service. To attend, use the MS Teams link/information below:

Meeting ID: 235 643 483 957, Passcode: SzZcAm Phone in: +1 206-899-2838, 946 037 74#

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Consultant will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

This Project may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

June 20, 2023