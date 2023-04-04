PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS # 1660

FOR

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT TOOL

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing an application (app) that supports employee communications activities and provides employees with agency tools and resources in one easy-to-access mobile platform.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

There will be a virtual pre-proposal meeting held at 11:00 a.m. on April 13, 2023. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend via Microsoft Teams. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the RFP process and requirements for proposal submittals, specifications, and the scope of service. To attend, use the MS Teams link/information below:

Meeting ID: 268 508 259 048, Passcode: 5Lx64V

Phone in: +1 206-899-2838, 309 708 873#

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on April 25, 2023, and may be submitted electronically to Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, email: amaxwell@piercetransit.org.

