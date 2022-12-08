PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1502

FOR MAINTENANCE LAUNDRY SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal

corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting bids from firms qualified and interested in providing laundry services to supply, maintain and launder Maintenance shop personnel uniforms, rags and towels.

Request for Bids documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at should you require further assistance.

There will be a pre-proposal meeti

ng held at 2:00 p.m. on December 16, 2022, at Pierce Transit Headquarters, Conference Room St. Helen’s, located at: 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The purpose of this pre-proposal meeting will be to discuss and answer questions regarding this RFB process, proposal submittals, specifications, and the scope of service. In the event it is deemed necessary to have a site tour, this meeting will be the only time that site access will be granted, due to operations and security concerns. Proposals will be accepted until

4:00 p.m. December 22, 2022, and shall be submitted electronically to the Pierce Transit Representative Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, email: amaxwell@piercetransit.org. Sample patches and garments required with submittals as noted in Section III, shall be delivered no later than 4:00 p.m. on December 22, 2022 to the Pierce Transit Representative at 3710 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. These samples can also be provided in advance at the pre-proposal meeting or by making arrangements directly with the Pierce Transit Representative.

IDX-968120

December 8, 2022