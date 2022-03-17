PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1371

for

JANITORIAL SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing Janitorial Services for our Administration and Training Center Buildings.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A Pre-Proposal Meeting and walk-through will be held March 25, 2022, at 11:00a.m. commencing in the Training Center Building 5, Rainier Conference Room, on the south side of 96th St SW across from the bus lot. Parking is available in the visitors lot on the east end of the Building. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend. The Pre-Proposal Meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the contract documents. Following a the meeting, attendees will be invited to walk-through Buildings 4 and 5. Tours of the facilities WILL NOT be provided before or after the Pre-Proposal Meeting. See attached visitor parking map. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., April 04, 2022, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Analyst: email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-950729

March 17, 2022