PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NO. 1357 FOR

SPANAWAY RUNNER SERVICE

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing its Spanaway Runner Service that provides transit connections for seniors, persons with special needs, and limited mobility in the 2-mile boundary in the Parkland-Spanaway Midland area using application-based trip planning platforms. Although the Spanaway Runner will be tailored and marketed to seniors, persons with special needs, and limited mobility populations as outlined above, the Spanaway Runner service will also accommodate trips to the general public associated with the geographies defined in the Spanaway Runner service area. Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. April 25, 2022, and may be submitted electronically to Naomi Graham, Contract Coordinator: email: ngraham@piercetransit.org. Equal Employment Opportunity:

Consultant will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

This Project may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

April 4, 2022