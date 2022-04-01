Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 6, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Audi A4
00 Acura 3.2TL
93 Acura Integra
05 Acura MDX
05 BMW X3
99 Buick Century
91 Chev S Truck
? Chev Silverado
05 Chev Tahoe
99 Chry Seabring
07 Chry Seabring
07 Dodge Caliber
? Dodge Durango
04 Dodge Durango
95 Ford Econoline
01 Ford Escape
? Ford Explorer
92 Ford Explorer
12 Ford Fusion
94 Ford Ranger
99 Ford Ranger
06 Ford Ranger
94 Honda Accord
96 Honda Accord
98 Honda Accord
93 Honda Civic
96 Honda Civic
97 Honda Civic
99 Honda Civic
02 Honda Civic
86 Honda Shadow
88 Honda VF750
95 Kia Sephia
06 Kia New Spectra
05 Mazda 6
? Mazda Pickup
96 Mazda Pro
92 Merz 300
99 Subaru Legacy
97 Toyota Corolla
87 Winbn 35E/MH
07 Yamaha R6
85 Minie 17/MH
? Homemade Utility Trailer
? Camper Trailer
? Coleman Camper
98 Subaru Legacy
? Car Trailer
IDX-951417
April 1, 2022