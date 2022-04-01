Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 6, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 02 Audi A4

00 Acura 3.2TL

93 Acura Integra

05 Acura MDX

05 BMW X3

99 Buick Century

91 Chev S Truck

? Chev Silverado

05 Chev Tahoe

99 Chry Seabring

07 Chry Seabring

07 Dodge Caliber

? Dodge Durango

04 Dodge Durango

95 Ford Econoline

01 Ford Escape

? Ford Explorer

92 Ford Explorer

12 Ford Fusion

94 Ford Ranger

99 Ford Ranger

06 Ford Ranger

94 Honda Accord

96 Honda Accord

98 Honda Accord

93 Honda Civic

96 Honda Civic

97 Honda Civic

99 Honda Civic

02 Honda Civic

86 Honda Shadow

88 Honda VF750

95 Kia Sephia

06 Kia New Spectra

05 Mazda 6

? Mazda Pickup

96 Mazda Pro

92 Merz 300

99 Subaru Legacy

97 Toyota Corolla

87 Winbn 35E/MH

07 Yamaha R6

85 Minie 17/MH

? Homemade Utility Trailer

? Camper Trailer

? Coleman Camper

98 Subaru Legacy

? Car Trailer

IDX-951417

April 1, 2022