PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION #1430

for

PARATRANSIT/ON-DEMAND MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Information is being solicited from firms that provide Paratransit/On-Demand Management Software. Request for Information documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Submittals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. May 31, 2022, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Coordinator, email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

May 12, 2022