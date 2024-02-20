PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR BIDS #1930

For

Design and Fabrication of Bus Stop Pylons

For SR7 Stream Line

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting bids from firms qualified and interested in providing Fabrication and Design of Pylons for Pierce Transit’s SR7 Enhanced Bus new stream line.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. March 11, 2024, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez,

Contract Coordinator: email: lhernandez@piercetransit.org.

A Per-Bid Meeting will be held February 28, 2024 1:00 p.m. Via Microsoft Teams. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract Documents.

Join the meeting now

Dial-in by phone

+1 206-899-2838,,662169020# United States, Seattle

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 662 169 020#

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

This Project may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

IDX-991845

February 20, 2024