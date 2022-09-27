PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR BIDS #1518

for

COOLANT FOR TRANSIT BUSES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting bids from qualified contractors to provide heavy duty extended life coolant for use in both natural gas and diesel powered engines in Pierce Transit buses.

Request for Bids documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Contractors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., October 12, 2022, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Analyst, email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

IDX-963730

September 27, 2022