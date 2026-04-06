Puyallup 136th St LLC-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Puyallup 136th St LLC, 3633 Market Place West, Suite 7 – Tacoma, WA 98446-4650 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, 136th Street East is located at 10503 136th St E – Puyallup, Pierce County, WA 98374. This project involves 8.01 acres of soil disturbance for residential site development followed by building construction. Stormwater from the site will outfall at an existing Pierce County Stormwater infiltration facility located ½ mile south on Meridian East. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1029004

April 6, 13, 2026