CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF APPLICATION Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit

City of Gig Habor is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, 38th Avenue, is located at 38th Ave. between Hunt St. and 56th St. in Gig Harbor in Pierce County. This project involves 5 acres of soil disturbance for construction activities. The receiving waters are unnamed wetlands and a tributary to Garr Creek.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

Michael Abboud, NPDES Coordinator City of Gig Harbor

3510 Grandview Street

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-1028924

April 6, 13, 2026