PIERCE TRANSIT-Public Plaza Maintenance, Operations and Programming

PIERCE TRANSIT REQUEST FOR INTEREST

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY

Public Plaza Maintenance, Operations and Programming

Pierce Transit is inviting interested parties to submit a statement of interest in maintaining, operating and programming a public plaza in Downtown Tacoma known as Theater Square located at 10th and Broadway, Tacoma WA 98402. Statements of Interest should include:

Management Team’s qualifications including examples of recent maintenance, operations and programming sites Proposed financial plan, including revenue sharing plan

Organization’s financial statements

Proposed maintenance plan

Anticipated programming plan and more.

Local letters of support are welcome but not required

Statements of Interest are due by March 15, 2021.

The entire Request for Information document, including additional information on the site and district highlights, RFI process, and submittal requirements, can be found at https://www.piercetransit.org/open-procurements. To submit a Statement of Interest or ask questions, contact Janine Robinson, Senior Planner via email at jarobinson@poiercetransit.org, or by phone at 253.984.8156.

IDX-920923

March 1, 2021