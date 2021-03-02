No. 21-2-04264-5

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

BRADLEY BRESOLIN, individually,

Plaintiff,

vs. JOESEPH BLAINE JOHNSON and JANE DOE JOHNSON, husband and wife and the spousal community comprised thereof, individually and collectively,

Defendants.

TO: DEFENDANTS NAMED ABOVE;

A lawsuit has been filed against you in the above-entitled Court by, Bradley Bresolin, Plaintiff.

Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is available from the Clerk of the Court for the Superior Court for the County of Pierce.

In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the Complaint by stating your defense in writing, and serve a copy upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons, or within sixty (60) days if you are served outside the State of Washington, excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one in which the Plaintiff is entitled to what has been asked because you have not responded. If you serve a Notice of Appearance on the undersigned attorney, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered.

If this has not already been filed with a court, you may demand that Plaintiff file this lawsuit with the court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the person signing this Summons. Within 14 days after you serve the demand, Plaintiff must file this lawsuit with the court, or the service on you of this Summons and Complaint will be void.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington, this 26th day of February, 2021.

WALLIS LAW FIRM, PLLC

/s/ Cambria Queen Barry J. Wallis, WSBA #37425

Cambria D. Queen, WSBA #54833

Attorneys for Plaintiff

FILE ORIGINAL OF YOUR

RESPONSE WITH THE CLERK

OF THE COURT AT:

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Avenue South, Suite #123

Tacoma, WA 98402

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Attorneys for Plaintiff

WALLIS LAW FIRM, PLLC

1101 Fawcett Avenue, Suite 300

Tacoma, Washington 98402

(253) 272-1245

