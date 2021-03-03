Ride the Bus with Tacoma Housing Authority and Hilltop Action Coalition

Join the virtual Ride the Bus event on March 11, 2021 from 3 – 4 p.m. to discuss housing and transit developments in Hilltop, and how they are affecting local residents.

Downtown On the Go is looking forward to chatting with Brendan A. Nelson, a Certified Nonprofit Professional and current President of the Hilltop Action Coalition, as well as Alyssa Torrez, a Real Estate Development Project Specialist for Tacoma Housing Authority.

Learn how transit and housing planning and infrastructure can lead to gentrification, and how current Hilltop residents could potentially be impacted by the current developments.

Register in advance for this webinar here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The recording will be posted on the DOTG Facebook page after the event.

This free event, sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is an annual Ride the Bus event that gives riders a chance to learn about transit and their community, ask questions, and have a conversation with leaders.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Downtown On the Go: Downtown On the Go (DOTG) is the transportation advocate and resource for anyone whose daily life is downtown Tacoma. DOTG is a collaborative effort of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, City of Tacoma, Pierce Transit, and downtown businesses. DOTG helps businesses save money, position their business as an active downtown community member, improve their employees’ health and well-being, and protect their local and global environment through transportation management.

– Downtown On the Go