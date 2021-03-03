NO. 21-4-01020-6 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-01020-6 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN RE ESTATE OF THOMAS MELVIN SLEE, Deceased. The person named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 3, 2021

Administrator: Anthony A. Slee

Attorney for Administrator: Mary H. Holleman

Address for Mailing or Service: Winslow Law Group, PLLC

100 West Harrison Street; Ste S540

Seattle WA 98119

206.282.4900

IDX-921168

March 3, 10, 17, 2021